BLACKFOOT – It used to be called bulldogging and some old-timers still refer to it by that name. Since bulls aren’t used and steers are, the actual rodeo name is steer wrestling, which conjures up images of Hulk Hogan squaring off with a steer in a ring somewhere and going at it with the best of three falls winning.
Steer wrestling is pretty straightforward if you fully understand what is going on.
This is considered one of the four rough stock events in rodeo, along with bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, which coincidentally are the four most dangerous of the rodeo events, second only to bull riding.
Steer wrestling involves two cowboys, a hazer and the wrestler. The hazer sets up on one side of the chute, opposite the wrestler, and he basically has one job and only one job and that is to keep the steer running straight, which gives the wrestler a chance to leap from a speeding horse, catch the steer by the head and horns and then basically wrestle him to the ground and get him to roll over until the center of his back has crossed the ground.
It sounds much easier than it really is, and to be honest probably way less than a third of the attempts during a rodeo are successful.
It can also be pretty dangerous as so many things can go wrong from missing the steer when you leap from the speeding horse to try and catch a running steer, to just missing altogether or to actually grab the horns and head and then lose your grip, to the steer rolling over on you, pinning you to the ground under him and these will not be any 200-pound calves, but full grown, 1,200 pound steers that have no idea what it is you are trying to do.
Historically, steer wrestling was not a part of ranch life. The event originated in the 1890s, and is claimed to have been started by an individual named Bill Pickett, a Wild West show performer said to have caught a runaway steer by wrestling it to the ground.
Pickett claimed to have seen this technique performed by trained bulldogs and stated that if they could do it, then so could he.
The sport has morphed into what we know today as steer wrestling, but that doesn’t make it any easier, nor does it make it any safer.
Steer wrestling is sure to draw some new spectators this year, as the All-Around Cowboy from District 4, Riley Barber, is the district champion in this event and the defending state bull riding champion as well.
He will lead a contingent of six steer wrestlers from District 4 into the state finals and they have all shown that they can compete with the best of them. Of this group, several have great credentials, including 2020’s district champion in Hunter Roche, Boedy Thompson who is better known for his roping skills and who has qualified in team roping and tie down roping, and this year’s rookie of the year in Ira Oleson, a freshman who will be competing in his first state finals.
It is a tough group and any one of them could end up being the state champion in this event.
Others to watch out for from the other districts will include Tyler Wanstrom from District 1, the district’s all-around champion and steer wrestling champion as well.
Wanstrom, in 10 rodeos, accumulated 78 points to outdistance the two cowboys behind him, Hayden Angell and Ethan Smith.
District 2 will be sending Donavan Rose, who won three times in the ten rodeos, but was the only competitor in the district to score at all. He would be a long shot in this event at state, but he did qualify and must therefore be considered.
District 3 will not be sending any steer wrestlers to state, or at least they don’t show any having competed during the recently completed series of rodeos in the district.
From District 5, Wes Shaw and Sam Denele will be coming in and ready to try and show what they can do. Shaw is the district’s all-around cowboy and also won this event, but Denele gave him plenty of competition down the stretch. Both are accomplished cowboys and both are capable of upsetting the field and taking home a championship in this event. With a shortened performance series, and then the short go, this event could be one that is up for grabs to the cowboy who gets the quickest start at the beginning of the rodeo.
District 6 held the most number of rodeos with 15 of any district. As a result, there were two cowboys who scored over 100 points in this event and another who scored enough points to be considered a threat to win it all.
Brey Yore, the all-around cowboy, was also the event champion and he barely beat out Jett Vanbiezen by the score of 107-102. Finishing in third was Aaron Champneys who had 70 points. If any of these three gets a good start at the beginning of the state finals, they could well find themselves riding in the short go with a chance to take a state championship.
District 7 has Cooper Cooke, who has been winning championships for years, but surprisingly, he was second this year in this event to Jake Miller of St. Anthony. The feeling here is that Cooke will be the main threat, but then again, you never know. If Miller is good enough to beat Cooke in the district rodeos, he is very likely good enough to beat anyone in the state.
District 8 is yet another district where the all-around cowboy was also this event’s champion and in this case, it was Logan Corta who outdistanced Tom Simpson for the honors. Simpson, however, is a versatile athlete who also starred in football and basketball at Malad and may have needed a few rodeos to get his feet under him and if that is the case, watch out. It is the versatile and talented athletes that do well in this event and Simpson could just fit that bill. Corta will be one of the favorites, but the favorites don’t always win this event.
District 9 will round out the Idaho districts that participate in high school rodeo and they will be sending four cowboys in this event to the state finals. They are a pretty solid group of contenders and will consist of Whitt Smith, Gabe Smith, Jaxon Thompson and Wyatt Stephens. All are solid performers although a slight edge always has to go to the district champ and that is Whitt Smith. An experienced performer at the state finals, he has the edge to carry on and go for a state title as well.
This should be one of the closest and most well matched events at the state finals, so don’t leave your seats for a break when this event comes up in the performances, or you might just miss the performance of the week and you would hate to do that.