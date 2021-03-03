BLACKFOOT – There are often so many questions when teams are playing to earn berths at the state boys’ basketball tournament.
Who is this team or that team? How good was their schedule? Who is the coach? Who are their best players? Do they have a chance?
In an effort to help people figure this all out on their own, the Bingham News Chronicle is publishing a listing of the team capsules for the 3A teams that may at some time play against Bingham County’s only representative in the tournament during this state tournament.
There are some new names to recent fans of the game and there are some old faces as well. There is also a comparison of the teams as far as what they have done this year.
Let’s look at the eight teams playing at Columbia High School beginning Thursday afternoon.
CLASS 3A
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS
Record: 11-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Nathan Williams, first year
Players to watch: Ridge Williams, so.; Blake Rice, so.; Braeden Blackmore, so.
Notes: Beat Weiser 74-69 in the state play-in game. ... District 1 runner-up. ... First time at state since 2008. ... Lost in third place game in 2007. ... Lost in consolation championship in 2006. ... Won the consolation title in 2002, its last state tournament trophy. ... Went 1-1 against Priest River this season. ... Led by a talented class of six sophomores. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.
A team that is led by sophomores may be a year away from their best basketball. They are also coached by Nathan Williams, who is in his first year as the coach and this is a tough way to begin your state tournament career. They will face Teton in the first round, in the second game of the tournament at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Teton is a team that surprised many by winning the Mountain Rivers Conference, but by looking at the polls, as many as four of the top teams in the classification reside in eastern Idaho.
It could be a two and out for the Badgers, but then again, you never know and that is why they play the games.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 16-6
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, third season
Players to watch: F Hyrum Lindsey, sr.; G Dylan Watson, sr.; F Nolan Bower, jr.
Notes: At state for the 17th time in 19 years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won 11 in a row, all against conference opponents. … Started 5-6, with four of those six losses coming to 5A or 4A schools. … Lindsey, a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick, leads the team in points (20.3 ppg), rebounds (12.3) and assists (2.6). … Watson (12.0 ppg, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) and Bower (9.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists) keep teams from focusing solely on Lindsey. .... Won a state trophy three years in a row, including third place last season. … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Reached the finals seven times in the past 13 years.
Fruitland is a mainstay at the state tournament, much as Snake River has been and the two will meet each other for the fifth time in the past six years. It could be said that the winner of this first round game will most likely be in the finals and it could be the actual state championship game in the first round. Fruitland and Snake River will meet in the 5 p.m. game on Thursday night.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Daren Garey, seventh season
Players to watch: F Gatlin Bair, fr.; G Jackson Cummins, jr.; G Jaxon Bair, jr.
Notes: Bair led the team in scoring during district games. … Defending state runner-up. … At state for the fourth straight year, reaching the finals two of the past three years. … Won its only state title in 1952. … Won its last four games. … Defeated district tournament opponents by an average of 14.6 points. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
Kimberly will be one of the most athletic teams in the tournament. They are also fairly young with a freshman and pair of juniors listed as their best players. These guys can jump and jump high, they are fast and quick and rebound well. If their first round opponent takes them for granted because of their 12-10 record, they will be looking at a 13-10 Bulldog team when the first round game is over with.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 19-6
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Kent Howell, first season
Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, sr.; F Cody Hansen, sr.; G Karter Howell, jr.
Notes: Marsh Valley returns to state for the third year in a row. ... The Eagles went two-and-out in 2020. ... One state championship in program history (1988). ... Howell still holds the 3A state tournament record for 3s in a game with seven in 1995. ... Marsh Valley’s only double-digit loss was 64-52 to Soda Springs. ... Howell and Hansen each averaged about 10 points and four rebounds heading into the district tournament, but Marsh Valley is a very balanced team. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. … Won its last state trophy in 2005, when it finished third.
Marsh Valley is a good team, make no mistake about it. They are a senior-dominated team that makes the most of the talents they have. They are quick and can beat you with the three-point shot. They made it through a very rough stretch when they and Snake River battled through a five-game series at the end of the season. That stretch of games alone make them a strong contender in this tournament, and that is why they make them play these games.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
Record: 9-2
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Jason Tinney, ninth season
Players to watch: F Isaac Speirs, sr.; G DJ Green, jr.; G Ethan Tinney, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2011 and second time in 33 years. … No. 1 scoring defense in 3A at 38.9 ppg. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 15 due to a district coronavirus policy. … Only losses were to league rival and state qualifier Fruitland. … Played one non-conference game, a 52-44 win vs. Grangeville. … Green (16.5 ppg, 5.5 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Speirs (12.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds) tops the rebounding category. … Four players average six or more points per game. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season. … Never won a state title nor reached the finals.
The Vandals didn’t play a game until Jan. 15, so where most teams have played 20-25 games, they have only 11 games under their belts. Doesn’t matter, they earned their way into the tournament and could be as tough as anyone. They have to be considered the dark horse in the field, but surprises have happened before. They will begin the tournament in the nightcap against Priest River and will have a lot of eyes on them late in the day.
PRIEST RIVER SPARTANS
Record: 14-8
State seed: District 1 champ
Coach: Kevin Wylie, sixth season
Players to watch: SG/SF Trentyn Kreager, jr; PG Travis Mathews, jr.; SG Blake Barrett, jr.; SG Jordan Nortz, jr.
Notes: First district title and first appearance at state since 2011. ... Went 1-1 against Bonners Ferry this season, won at Bonners Ferry 82-60 on Feb. 8, lost at home to Badgers 78-77 in OT on Feb. 20. ... Won its only state title in 2010. ... Won a consolation championship in 2011. ... PF Jace Yount injured in final regular season game. ... Averaging over 62.1 ppg while allowing 54.0 ppg. ... Kreager (18.2 ppg) tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds in the district title game win over the seven-time defending district champ Kellogg ... Nortz is a 3-point specialist who will pull up from anywhere inside half court. ... Barrett transferred from Washington’s Newport High. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.
Priest River gets the dubious honor of playing McCall-Donnelly. Win and it will be expected. Lose and they will be under a microscope for the loss. Tough place to be in and the junior-oriented team will be representing District 1 as their champion. They catch McCall-Donnelly in the opening round and it will be an interesting match-up for this team of Spartans.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 20-5
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Robert Coombs, 28th season
Players to watch: G Mitch Lindsay, sr.; F Chandler Coombs, sr.; G Noah Watt, sr.
Notes: The Panthers are making their sixth straight state tournament appearance, and 20th in 28 years under head coach Robert Coombs. ... Consolation champions a year ago. ... Eight state titles in program history (five under Coombs), with the last coming in 2013. ... Ranked No. 1 in the final media poll. ... The Panthers will meet their first-round opponent, Fruitland, for the fifth time in six years at the state tournament. ... Snake River has lost all four of the previous matchups by an average of 12.3 points, including last year’s 71-59 setback in the first round. ... The closest of those losses was a 52-45 defeat in the semifinals in 2018 (Snake River went on to win the third-place game). ... Four of the Panthers’ five losses this year were to district rival Marsh Valley. ... The two will not meet before the Saturday round of the state tournament, if they both get that far.
Snake River led the 3A poll for the entire season. Several times being listed as a unanimous choice. The team has four seniors in the starting lineup along with an athletic junior in Cole Gilbert. This team plays with energy, intelligence and skill. They can shoot the three ball well, they can play defense and when they rebound at their best, they are a tough nut to crack. There is a lot of coaching experience on the bench with over 75 years experience working together for Bob Coombs, Neil Hillman, and Kendall Keller. There probably isn’t anything the three of them haven’t seen. They have also seen a lot of tournament basketball as the three have been together for all five of Coombs’ state titles at Snake River. Many think that despite the play-in games, this could be the team to beat. That remains to be seen, but you can count the Panthers as one of the contenders.
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 18-5
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, fifth season
Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt,soph., C/F Xander Vontz sr., C/F Luke Thompson, sr.
Notes: The Mountain Rivers Conference had a changing of the guard this season with two-time state champion Sugar-Salem dropping to third in the standings. Teton finished 4-0 in the conference and returns to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years … Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997 … Teton’s 63.95 points per game is second in 3A only to Bonners Ferry at 64.6 … The two teams play in the first round. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.
Teton surprised a number of people with their District 6 championship. Sugar-Salem has ruled the Mountain Rivers Conference for years, but finished third in the regular season behind both Teton and South Fremont. The Diggers were able to oust the South Fremont Cougars, but couldn’t get by Teton and then lost the regional play-in game to Snake River. Teton will be tough, they had experience and size inside, they rebound well and will be a tough opponent for just about anyone in the tournament. They should sweep into the semifinals, where either Marsh Valley or Kimberly will give them a very good game. Teton kicks off the tournament in game 2 which starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday.