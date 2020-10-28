BLACKFOOT – The 4A state volleyball tournament kicks off on Friday with the first match at 8 a.m. The field has been assembled and with district tournaments deciding the field of eight, there are always some teams that have hit their best stride and upset some teams to get here.
Leading the field from the top of the bracket is Lakeland, who finished second during the regular season and stormed through the District 1-2 tournament to claim a berth at state.
They will face off against Preston, who won the District 5 regular season and tournament. Preston, who had to beat Century and Pocatello in their tournament, is in the field as a champion, but they posted a losing record at 11-13-1 overall. On paper, this first match looks to favor Lakeland, but the lack of matches during the year could hurt the squad from up north, but we will go with Lakeland to take the opening match.
Burley won the tournament in District 4 and they were also the regular season champion. Burley posted a 10-1 record during the regular season and was an impressive 14-4 overall. Burley has been mentioned as one of the top teams in the 4A classification and figures to have a great chance at making the finals in this bracket.
Facing Burley in the opening round of this tournament will be Nampa, who was the runner-up in the District 3 tournament. In a limited schedule due to the problems with COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley, Nampa only compiled a 2-1 conference record during the regular season and a 7-2 record overall. Not much information on Nampa is available, but you would have to consider them as an upset possibility just because they reached this spot at this time of year with limited matches during the season where most teams have the chance to fine tune their team, rotation, and sort out the ability of the players who have made their squad.
The bottom half of the bracket will feature the District 6 regular season and tournament champion in Bonneville. The Bees have been at the top of coaches’ poll most of the season and posted a 7-1 regular season conference record and an 18-3 overall record. The Bees were sailing through the regular season with an unbeaten record and most people feel that Bonneville has the best chance to win a state title this weekend. The Bees are talented, tough, and have played enough matches to know what they are doing and to be at the top of their game this weekend
Getting the dubious honor of facing off against Bonneville in the first round will be Twin Falls. The Bruins finished second in the District 4 tournament and were also second in the regular season in their conference. The regular season record was 7-2, their overall record is 18-6, so this match-up has 36 wins between them and that is the most of any two teams in the tournament. A lot of people figure this might be the big match in the tournament and this is actually the match that will determine the overall state champion. Bonneville gets the nod here simply because they have proven over the years that they have one of the top programs in the state and this will be one of the most-watched matches in the tournament with faithful fans packing the gym in Kimberly to watch their favorite team.
The last match of the opening round features Middleton and Shelley.
Middleton won the District 3 tournament and the regular season conference title as well. The Vikings went 5-0 in the regular season and 12-2 overall as most of the teams from the Treasure Valley lacked a lot of competition because of the restrictions due to COVID-19.
Shelley gets the honor of playing Middleton in the first round, after getting here by winning a play-in match against Emmett. Shelley is the most improved team in the state and has responded well to the coaching of second-year coach Savannah Leckington and has a good core of players that will carry the load for the Russets. I think Shelley has the momentum and the drive to do well and I think they will make their presence known before the tournament is over. The job will be tough and they are in the tough half of the bracket. If they win the first match, they will face either Bonneville or Twin Falls. If they lose, they will face either Bonneville or Twin Falls. Neither is an attractive prospect, so we will watch with interest because this could be a telling factor in what will happen in next year’s volleyball action in eastern Idaho.