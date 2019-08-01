BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot native Aaron Jennings will step back into the octogon Saturday night as he seeks his second career win against debut fighter Tony Ramirez of Idaho Falls.
The bout will be one of nine on a card that will feature eight amateur bouts and one professional bout and is being promoted by Mountain Force and Juan Pablo.
Jennings, who has a career MMA fight record of 1-2, has agreed to the bout at the 130 pound Catchweight category. The catchweight simply means that the bout will be held at a weight class that is not a recognized weight and is a compromise between the two fighters in order to make the bout happen.
There is not a lot of information available about Tony Ramirez other than he will be making his debut and that he has some experience as a wrestler. Wrestlers tend to do well in MMA, but they will also have to be able to withstand a barrage of punches, which Jennings will be sure to supply.
Jennings, who is fighting out of Blackfoot and has retained the services of Gabe Pelayo as his coach and manager, has been working on his defense and being able to work his way out of jams. In his last match, he was ahead on all of the judges’ cards when his opponent was able to reverse a hold and Jennings fell into the trap and was placed in a choke hold which was his demise.
With a better defense this time around and Pelayo’s teaching, Jennings should stand a much better fate as he pushes his career forward.
Jennings has been working on his offense as well and will bring the fight to Ramirez. Jennings has been working on his striking in particular but also has some wrestling background and looks to establish himself early on in the bout and get Ramirez on the canvas so that he can take advantage of his athletic ability and score with his punches.
Fight time for the card is 7 p.m. and the nine-bout card is well balanced in the different weight classes.
The featured bout of the night will be between two popular fighters in this area of the Intermountain West as Aaron Sutton and Billy Carothers will square off in the middleweight professional bout. The two punchers are sure to ignite the crowd and rally their backers as the two veterans trade punches and fend off throws from the other.
Both fighters can take a punch and throw one with the best of them so this match is sure to please most MMA fight fans.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and Mountain Force 11 will get under way at 7 p.m. The event is being held in Idaho Falls at the Pinecrest Event Center located at 560 E. Anderson.