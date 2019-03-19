THOMAS – Snake River’s all-star volleyball player Abby Morgan signed a letter of intent Tuesday to attend Western Montana to study biology and play volleyball.
A four-year player in both volleyball and basketball at Snake River, Morgan was very happy to be asked to join the athletic programs at Western Montana.
“It is so cool to be headed to Montana to play volleyball,” Morgan said. “It has been one of my dreams to have this opportunity and since they have a strong biology program, it fits right into my life’s goals and I would like to study physical therapy as well.”
The scholarship is for full tuition, which still leaves Morgan and her parents on the hook for books, room and board, but it is a major help financially. The package that was offered is in the $16,000 range annually.
“We are so happy for Abby and this fits right into her goals,” Cory Morgan said. “She is a good student and we know that she will be successful and she will get to play volleyball as well.”
While at Snake River, Morgan was a strong outside hitter but also played some middle blocker. She doesn’t know yet where she will play while at Western Montana.
“I am sure that they will play me where they need help to start with,” Morgan said. “I will play anywhere they ask me to, I just am looking forward to being on campus in August and learning to fit in where they put me.”
Morgan has also had a very keen interest in helping youngsters with needs. She has been involved with several programs while at Snake River High School and attending Western Montana will allow her to continue with that work.
“I have developed a real love for working with children with needs and look forward to continuing that,” Morgan said. “Going to school should allow me to continue with that work and I love helping out under-privileged children and those with needs.”
While she was also a star in basketball, Morgan will not pursue any basketball activities while on campus at Western Montana.
She will report to campus in Dillon in mid-August. Classes will start towards the end of August and early September.