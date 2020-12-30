BLACKFOOT – Eli Abercrombie is entering his third year of wrestling for Blackfoot High School and the talented grappler is off to a great start this season, leading his team with a sterling 14-1 record thus far. It is still early in the year by wrestling standards, but the majority of those wins have come in a pair of pretty stellar tournaments where he has excelled.
He has participated in the High Country Conference Duals, which was formerly called the Bonneville Duals and is still held at Bonneville High School, Abercrombie finished undefeated with a 5-0 record.
At the Mike Leck Duals held a couple of weeks prior, Abercrombie was undefeated as well, with a 7-0 record. Along the way, he has also had the opportunity to wrestle in several duals and double or triple duals, where he was defeated once, by a Century wrestler by the name of Xander Thompson. Thompson is not just another wrestler, he is a contender for a state title and is one of two wrestlers this year who have not even had a point scored against him in a match. That means that in 15 matches this year, he has kept his opponent off the scoreboard in 13 of those matches.
That 14-1 record is impressive enough. When you add in that Abercrombie has pinned 13 of his opponents and only two of the 15 have even scored a single point against him, it’s really unheard of.
“I have been much more aggressive in my matches this year and I have wrestled with a lot of confidence,” Abercrombie said. “I have been working harder, putting in extra time after practice and working a lot more on my technique.”
Obviously, the extra work and aggressiveness have paid off in a big way.
There has been a bit of a break since the last big tournament, the HCC Duals, and the Blackfoot team including Abercrombie has been working out with regular practices being held at 7:30 a.m. daily. It hasn’t deterred Abercrombie from working out harder and later each day. He has also had a welcome opponent to work with as his older brother, a former Blackfoot wrestler, has been around to work with.
“Landon is home from BYU-I and he gives me a break from the same old guys in the wrestling room,” Abercrombie said. “Landon was a multiple time qualifier to state, so it is good competition and as brothers, we hate to lose to each other in anything.”
Abercrombie is also a bit of a gym rat and spends loads of time in the weight room in his spare time. He works out following a lot of practices and feels that it has helped his conditioning and has made him a lot stronger in his matches overall.
“We are all spending a lot more time in the weight room and we are all finding that it helps,” Abercrombie said. “You feel a lot stronger later in the matches and it helps you get through things better.”
Abercrombie is not just a wrestler, adding football to his sporting repertoire this past fall. He was a backup safety. The person he was backing up was none other than all-conference player Stryker Wood, a three-year starter at the position and obviously the best player to learn from in his first year as a varsity player.
“Playing football was a great experience and I think that it has helped me with a good start in wrestling this year,” Abercrombie said. “There was no time frame where I had to ramp things up for wrestling. I was already participating and just moved from one sport right into another one. I was ready to go.”
Abercrombie brags about the skills and techniques of his teammates and how the wrestlers work to help each other out on a daily basis.
“I think that Mack Mauger could be a four-time state champion,” Abercrombie said. “He has all the tools and is an accomplished wrestler already, when a lot of those light weight kids are freshmen who may not have wrestled much. Mack is just a level above them. Taye Trautner is one of my practice buddies and we are wrestling all the time in practice. Guys like Avian Martinez and Austin Ramirez and Michael Edwards and Maverik Malm all have the skills to be medal winners at state, they just have to keep from getting injured.”
Abercrombie has come a long way in his first two years of wrestling and the effort has shown in the early stages of this COVID-19 pandemic year that we have almost completed now. He has skills and has learned a lot from those who came before him, getting better and learning the right lessons.
One wrestler that Eli is watching and waiting for is from Jerome. That would be two-time state champion Gabriel Taboa. He was an undefeated champion a year ago and figures to be just as tough this year. Abercrombie knows it will take an extra special effort to get by him, but he is working on doing just that.
How far he can go this year remains to be seen, but he has a vision and a goal to become a state champion and if not that, at least make the medal stand and capture a district title along the way.