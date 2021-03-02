NAMPA – Eli Abercrombie is one of the nicest young men that has the good fortune to attend Blackfoot High School. He is also one of the best wrestlers in the state.
All that Abercrombie has done in this COVID-19 year is win 46 matches against 11 losses, make five medal podiums during the year and winning a silver medal at the state tournament.
Abercrombie has wrestled with great sportsmanship, represented his team, school and family with class and shown his ability on the mat, not with verbal demonstration in any way, shape or form.
Abercrombie is a junior and still has another year to try and earn that special gold medal that so many will be trying to win a year from now.
In one of the toughest weight classifications of 132 pounds, the cards may have been stacked against Abercrombie this year as there was always a wrestler named Gabriel Taboa waiting for him to get to the finals. Taboa is now a multiple winner of state titles, carried a record of 33-1 to his finals match this year, and the loss was a very hotly contested match several weeks before the state tournament was scheduled to begin.
Taboa is next to unbeatable and the senior is ranked among the best in the country, so he definitely is no slouch. Abercrombie always knew he was there and waiting for him, but he didn't seem to allow it to bother him as he made his preparations all season long to be ready for that opportunity.
Abercrombie quietly made his way to the finals with pins over Jerrod Beverlin of Middleton, Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly who had won 39 matches this year, and James Burr of Minico. Nothing fazed Abercrombie as he quietly prepared for the big match against Taboa.
The two wrestlers strode out to the center of the mat, shook hands and prepared to do battle with each other. It was a good match and both combatants had their moments. The final score was 21-9 in favor of Taboa, not an unexpected outcome, but also one that showed Abercrombie had his chances, his opportunities along the way.
It just wasn't meant to be this year, but for Abercrombie, there will always be next year. He competed with class and ability and never once did he give up. He may have gotten beat a few times, but he issued a lot more lumps than he received and he will be back for another year and another chance at a gold medal.