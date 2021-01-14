ABERDEEN – In what Aberdeen head coach Lincoln Driscoll called a historic victory, the Lady Tigers of Aberdeen downed the Soda Springs Lady Cardinals by a final score of 38-30.
In what turned out to be an intense defensive battle, the two teams went at each other like a couple of fighters in an MMA main event from the opening tip. The score at the end of one period was 8-5 in favor of Aberdeen and it only got tougher for Soda Springs from there.
The second period was even more intense, with the two teams combining for six points between them. That battle was also won by Aberdeen 5-1, making the halftime score 13-6.
“I told the girls, ’This wasn’t just a win, it was a historic victory.’ I’d bet we haven’t beaten them in 10-plus years,” Driscoll said. “They’ve set a standard in this conference that we have so much respect for.”
Driscoll told his team at the onset to be in the present and not internalize the past or think about all the tough losses they’ve taken to Soda in the past. The Cardinals are having a down year but the victory is still special.
The battle persisted into the second half, with the two teams a point apart in the third period, with Soda Springs winning the third period 10-9, making it 22-16 after three quarters, Aberdeen holding onto the lead.
“That was definitely a defensive fight,” Driscoll said. “I am proud of the effort our girls gave out there, it would have been easy to throw in the towel and they didn’t.”
The win by Aberdeen makes their season record 11-4 and they are 3-0 in South East Idaho 2A Conference. Soda Springs is now 4-10 on the season and 1-1 in conference.
Aberdeen will play at the number one team in the state in 2A play when they travel to Ririe on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.
ABERDEEN 38, SODA SPRINGS 30
Soda Springs 5 1 10 14 — 30
Aberdeen 8 5 9 16 — 38
Soda Springs — Garbett 10, Billman 4, Pelayo 4, A. Moldenhauer 4, K. Moldenhauer 3, Jacobson 3, Thompson 2.
Aberdeen — Ellie Watson 15, Yasmin Ortiz 11, Elizabeth Serna 3, Hope Driscoll 3, Lilian Ortiz 1.