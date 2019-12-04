ABERDEEN – In a game where first Aberdeen would seem to gain control only to have American Falls come back and take control, it was Aberdeen who put together a bit of a run in the overtime period to wrestle control of the game and gain the win in a tightly contested clash against rival American Falls.
“We were up with about two minutes left, they came back and tied it again,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “Finally in overtime we put together about three solid possessions in a row, and they didn’t. It was kind of a typical game between us.”
It isn’t always advantageous to schedule a rivalry game for the season opener, but in this case, it worked out for the Tigers. It was also the first win for the Tigers in over a year, as they hadn’t won a game since March 3, 2018.
Braden Ralph led all scorers with 19 for American Falls. Alex Cerna led Aberdeen with 13.
The Tigers (1-0) will take to the road to play Firth today with a scheduled tip-off of 7:30 p.m.
American Falls (0-1) will welcome Rockland to town on Wednesday again, with a 7:30 p.m. tip.
American Falls — 10 15 11 10 7 — 53
Aberdeen — 15 9 14 8 13 — 59
American Falls — Buetler 4, Martinez 3, DeBruijn 7, Neibaur 2, Wilson 3, Permann 2, Bolgen 6, Henesh 6, Ralph 19.
Aberdeen — Guillen 2, Barrera 9, Cerna 13, Rowbury 12, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 2, Schritter 2, Wynn 6, Petersen 4, Behrend 5.