Aberdeen fares well at 2A Track Meet

Track and field 

 COURTESY IMAGE

BOISE – The Aberdeen Tigers made the trip across the state for the annual 2A Idaho track and field championships and promptly put on a display of speed that nearly grabbed them the second place trophy in the boys’ side of the meet. The girls were right there until an injury knocked out a rising star from competition midway through the event on Saturday.

Matthew Klassen, probably better known for his heroics on the football field, unleashed some speed in the sprints that got him medals in the 100 and 200 and his anchor leg on the 4x400 meter relay almost brought home the gold for the Tigers.

The girls’ side of things saw a freshman in Yasmin Ortiz burst on the scene and she made the finals of the 100 and 400, but an injury knocked her out of competition after the finals of the 100. Ortiz also anchored the 4x100 meter relay to a fifth place finish before her injury kept her from further competition.

Boys’ 2A Team Results

1. Nampa Christian 131.5

2. West Side 91

3. Aberdeen 72

4. Salmon 66

5. Cole Valley Christian 61.5

6. North Fremont 54

7. Declo 48

8. Soda Springs 30

9. Orofino 23

10. Melba 19

11. New Plymouth 18

12. Firth 16

13. Bear Lake 15

14. Marsing 15

15. Ririe 13

16. McCall Donnelly 9

17. Malad 6

18. West Jefferson 4

19. Wendell 4

20. St Maries 3

21. Grangeville 1

Girls’ 2A Team Scores

1. Melba 99

2. West Jefferson 87

3. Firth 75

4. Bear Lake 65

5. Cole Valley Christian 63

6. McCall Donnelly 55

7. Orofino 46

8. Soda Springs 38

9. Grangeville 31

10. Nampa Christian 26

11. West Side 21

12. St Maries 18

13. Declo 17

14. Ririe 14

15. North Fremont 14

16. Aberdeen 10

17. New Plymouth 7

18. Salmon 6

19. Wendell 6

20. Malad 3

Aberdeen’s top finishes and medals

100 Meters

4. Matthew Klassen 11.40

200 Meters

3. Matthew Klassen 23.05

4. Hulizes Ortiz 23.54

400 Meters

3. Hulizes Ortiz 51.30

4. Joseph Carrasco 52.19

4x100 Meter Relay

4. Aberdeen (Carlos Serna, Angel Lemos, Payton Foster, Chance Reynolds) 45.68

4x200 Meter Relay

2. Aberdeen (Chance Reynolds, Angel Lemos, Joseph Carrasco, Carlos Serna) 1:32.22

4x400 Meter Relay

2. Aberdeen (Joseph Carrasco, Carlos Serna, Matthew Klassen, Hulizes Ortiz) 3:29.09

Shot Put

5. Mitchell Spence 42-10

Discus

1. Eduardo Barrera 135-05

7. Jack Behrend 120-11

9. Mitchell Spence 115-01

High Jump

9. Justus Bright 5-06

Pole Vault

3. Payton Foster 12-06

Aberdeen Girls’ Individual Results

100 Meters

6. Yasmin Ortiz 13.48

400 Meters

8. Yasmin Ortiz DNS

4x100 Meter Relay

5. Aberdeen (Courtney Phillips, Elizabeth Serna, Braelynn Brown, Yasmin Ortiz) 52.57

High Jump

6. Courtney Phillips 4-10

