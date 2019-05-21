BOISE – The Aberdeen Tigers made the trip across the state for the annual 2A Idaho track and field championships and promptly put on a display of speed that nearly grabbed them the second place trophy in the boys’ side of the meet. The girls were right there until an injury knocked out a rising star from competition midway through the event on Saturday.
Matthew Klassen, probably better known for his heroics on the football field, unleashed some speed in the sprints that got him medals in the 100 and 200 and his anchor leg on the 4x400 meter relay almost brought home the gold for the Tigers.
The girls’ side of things saw a freshman in Yasmin Ortiz burst on the scene and she made the finals of the 100 and 400, but an injury knocked her out of competition after the finals of the 100. Ortiz also anchored the 4x100 meter relay to a fifth place finish before her injury kept her from further competition.
Boys’ 2A Team Results
1. Nampa Christian 131.5
2. West Side 91
3. Aberdeen 72
4. Salmon 66
5. Cole Valley Christian 61.5
6. North Fremont 54
7. Declo 48
8. Soda Springs 30
9. Orofino 23
10. Melba 19
11. New Plymouth 18
12. Firth 16
13. Bear Lake 15
14. Marsing 15
15. Ririe 13
16. McCall Donnelly 9
17. Malad 6
18. West Jefferson 4
19. Wendell 4
20. St Maries 3
21. Grangeville 1
Girls’ 2A Team Scores
1. Melba 99
2. West Jefferson 87
3. Firth 75
4. Bear Lake 65
5. Cole Valley Christian 63
6. McCall Donnelly 55
7. Orofino 46
8. Soda Springs 38
9. Grangeville 31
10. Nampa Christian 26
11. West Side 21
12. St Maries 18
13. Declo 17
14. Ririe 14
15. North Fremont 14
16. Aberdeen 10
17. New Plymouth 7
18. Salmon 6
19. Wendell 6
20. Malad 3
Aberdeen’s top finishes and medals
100 Meters
4. Matthew Klassen 11.40
200 Meters
3. Matthew Klassen 23.05
4. Hulizes Ortiz 23.54
400 Meters
3. Hulizes Ortiz 51.30
4. Joseph Carrasco 52.19
4x100 Meter Relay
4. Aberdeen (Carlos Serna, Angel Lemos, Payton Foster, Chance Reynolds) 45.68
4x200 Meter Relay
2. Aberdeen (Chance Reynolds, Angel Lemos, Joseph Carrasco, Carlos Serna) 1:32.22
4x400 Meter Relay
2. Aberdeen (Joseph Carrasco, Carlos Serna, Matthew Klassen, Hulizes Ortiz) 3:29.09
Shot Put
5. Mitchell Spence 42-10
Discus
1. Eduardo Barrera 135-05
7. Jack Behrend 120-11
9. Mitchell Spence 115-01
High Jump
9. Justus Bright 5-06
Pole Vault
3. Payton Foster 12-06
Aberdeen Girls’ Individual Results
100 Meters
6. Yasmin Ortiz 13.48
400 Meters
8. Yasmin Ortiz DNS
4x100 Meter Relay
5. Aberdeen (Courtney Phillips, Elizabeth Serna, Braelynn Brown, Yasmin Ortiz) 52.57
High Jump
6. Courtney Phillips 4-10