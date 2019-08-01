ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Tigers boys’ soccer team has tasted success and they have also tasted some aggravating losses over the past several years.
They have beaten the best teams that they played and they have lost to teams that they should have beaten. That is the story of a lot of teams in the area when it comes to soccer.
At a school where football is king in the fall, it is hard to field a team that plays second fiddle to the football team.
When they are able to field a full team of their best players, they are able to compete with anyone, including the top 3A teams from their own conference. When they can’t, for whatever reason, they have a hard time competing with the newest 2A teams around. It is that kind of sport and team in Aberdeen.
To say that this year’s team will be looking for a little consistency might be an understatement, but that is about what it will take to bring some recognition to the program.
Head coach Aaron Spence has the double duty of fielding both boys’ and girls’ teams and that is an added burden, especially when it comes to practices and fitting everything in when it comes to games.
Aberdeen usually has plenty of speed, especially when it comes to the boys’ team, and they have skilled players in the key positions, but at times the men in orange and black seem to lose their focus and what they are doing in a team sport, relying instead on the individual who can get the ball down the field and into the goal. The better the team can play as a team and work together, the better they will be, especially this year when they return a good portion of the team they fielded a year ago.
If Spence can get the team to play better as a team and actually turn up for the games, this could be any kind of team from championship contender to at least a good competitive squad. If not, then it could be a long season for the Tigers as the schedule is tough and could present some problems.
They begin the season with a road game against conference foe Marsh Valley and quickly follow it up with another road game against Snake River who returns most of their squad from a year ago.
They don’t get a home contest until the middle of September when South Fremont will come calling and that will be a tough contest as well.
Sugar-Salem and American Falls, two conference champions from a year ago, are also on the schedule for a pair of games each, so there aren’t many spots where you feel the Tigers might get a break and catch their breath.
The season will open on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and conclude on Oct. 3, just in time for the district tournament to start with their rapid fire series of games. There is a lot to look forward to this year and the Tigers should be able to post a winning record.
Aberdeen’s schedule is as follows.
■ Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley AWAY 6 p.m.
■ Thursday, September 5 Snake River AWAY 6 p.m.
■ Saturday, September 7 Firth AWAY 1 p.m.
■ Tuesday, September 10 South Fremont HOME 6 p.m.
■ Thursday, September 12 American Falls HOME 6 p.m.
■ Tuesday, September 17 Sugar-Salem HOME 6 p.m.
■ Thursday, September 19 Marsh Valley HOME 6 p.m.
■ Saturday, September 21 Firth HOME 1 p.m.
■ Tuesday, September 24 Snake River HOME 6 p.m.
■ Thursday, September 26 South Fremont AWAY 6 p.m.
■ Tuesday, October 1 American Falls AWAY 6 p.m.
■ Thursday, October 3 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6 p.m.