ABERDEEN – It was Senior Night for the Aberdeen Tigers, but there was far more on the line for the Tigers and their opponent, the Bear Lake Bears.
At stake for the winner was the likely number two seed in the upcoming District 5, 2A Tournament and with it a better chance at earning the District's automatic berth into the Idaho State Boys 2A Tournament in a couple of weeks time. For the loser, having to play against Soda Springs and then face the other in the second round. Top seed West Side will likely face off against Malad in a game that almost certainly will be a blow out against the Dragons.
The first thing on the agenda was to honor the two seniors on the Aberdeen squad, Justus Bright and Cole Pratt. Both would be recognized with their parents for their contributions to the program. Bright in particular, had been a three year starter and was the leading scorer on this year's team to boot.
The two seniors would then take their obligatory positions in the starting line-up for the Thursday night finale to the regular season.
It was not a great start, unless you were a member of the Bear Lake Bears, who jumped at the chance to score early and often. The Bears would take the early lead and then build upon it as the first quarter rolled along. The action was fairly fast paced, although Bear Lake did take the time to at least look for an open shot before firing away.
At the end of the first eight minutes of play, Bear Lake led by the score of 16-9.
The second quarter was not much better for Aberdeen as their leading scorer, Justus Bright seemed to have trouble finding his range and rhythm and shot after shot was clanging off the rim. He started to distribute the ball more to his team mates, who also had some trouble finding the bottom of the bucket.
By the time that the second quarter ended, the Bears had built their lead into double digits and the Tigers were looking for answers and were in hopes that the halftime intermission would provide some for them.
It soon became obvious that this was not going to be Aberdeen's night as the Bears continued to build on their lead and seemed to be able to pretty much do as they wanted.
The Bear's defense was working, the fast break was giving them points and the outside shooting game was in sync. Those were all bad things for Aberdeen, who was still having trouble scoring with the basketball.
When the third period mercifully came to an end, the Bears had moved their lead out to 17 points at 39-22 and it seemed at the time that it could be as much as Bear Lake wanted it to be before the game ended.
The fourth period got under way, and Justus Bright finally hit his first shot from the field (he would end the night with only three points) and there was a glimmer of hope for Aberdeen but it was short lived as the Bears quickly ran off six straight points and some of the Aberdeen fans began exiting the arena.
Liberal substitution did nothing to stem the flow of points from Bear Lake or to get things going for Aberdeen. By the time the final stanza was over, the finals score showed that Bear Lake had earned the second seed at the District Tournament by beating Aberdeen 57-30. A very tough Senior Night for Aberdeen for sure.
The District Tournament will begin on Tuesday for these two teams, as they will be pitted against each other in the first round, with Bear Lake hosting.
There will be a play in game between Soda Springs and Malad on Saturday with the winner facing off against West Side on Tuesday and the loser being eliminated from the Tournament. With the exception of the play in game, it will be a true double elimination tournament.
BEAR LAKE 16 10 13 18 57
ABERDEEN 7 7 8 8 30
Individual scoring
Bear Lake (57): Tyler Beresford, 14; Tayson Neal, 11; Bryson Crane, 14; Keaton Carsen, 4; Jake Smith, 2; Braden Sparks, 10
Aberdeen (30): Brody Beck, 5; Seth Hall, 4; Ramiro Juarez, 7; Marshall Elliott, 2; Justus Bright, 3; Cale Adamson, 8