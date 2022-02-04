ABERDEEN – A new season of girl's basketball began on Thursday night when the Aberdeen Lady Tigers invited West Side to town for the first round game between the two teams in the District 5, 2A Basketball Tournament.
A lot was on the line, even though Aberdeen had defeated West Side on two occasions already this year, part of a 16-4 regular season schedule that earned the Lady Tigers the second seed in the tournament.
One of those wins was by a mere two points at 42-40 on the Lady Pirates home floor, so the Lady Tigers knew that they would need a quick start and to be able to contain the Lady Pirates best player in Sienna Fuller, a senior dynamo that plays hard on both ends of the floor and has the ability to get everyone on her team involved. Fuller's play had almost single handledly propelled the Lady Pirates to the third seed in the tournament and a 14-7 overall record. Four of those losses came at the hands of Soda Springs and Aberdeen, so they were a definite threat, even on the Lady Tigers home floor.
The Lady Tigers quickly put those fears to rest with a strong opening quarter, led by some sharp shooting by point guard Yasmin Ortiz, who began the game with a long range three pointer, quickly putting the Lady Tigers ahead by a 3-0 score. Ortiz was at it moments later, when she stole the ball and went down the floor, weaving between opponents to get to the rim and a two pointer that made it 5-0 in favor of Aberdeen and the race was on!
Ortiz would add another three pointer and a lay-up in the opening stanza, one in which the Lady Tigers would post a 13-5 lead when the buzzer ended the first eight minutes of play.
The second quarter would be more of the same, if at a faster pace. West Side tried to get their running game going and the result was an even faster attack on the basket by Aberdeen, who got everyone involved. Courtney Phillips was handling the ball without mistakes and when Hope Driscoll and Ellie Watson started putting the ball in the basket and making free throws as well, the lead just kept building.
The second period was all Aberdeen, as they would outscore West Side by a 21-15 margin and the two teams went to the locker rooms with the Lady Tigers leading the contest 34-20, a lead that seemed a bit much for West Side to overcome, no matter what the circumstances would dictate.
The third period was one where some of the players on both sides were getting into foul trouble, It was going to limit West Side more than Aberdeen, since the Lady Tigers have a bit deeper bench and they were not afraid to use it.
Vanesa Hernandez was one who stepped up and kept the Lady Tigers in the lead by a comfortable margin. Even though the Lady Pirates got things going in their favor a bit, and were able to begin to trim the lead down, thanks to the play of Fuller and Letti Phillips, the margin of Aberdeen's lead never dipped far below ten points and when the third quarter came to an end, that is exactly what the Lady Tigers had to work with, a ten point advantage at 42-32.
The fourth and final stanza was more about maintaining the lead than anything else, but not for the Lady Tigers, who were bent on increasing the lead and making a statement.
They were pressing the ball on offense and when the Lady Pirates were forced to foul to stop the clock, the Lady Tigers simply stepped up to the free throw line and calmly made their free throws, adding to the lead. The end result was a final score of 58-40 in Aberdeen's favor and a date on Saturday night with conference nemesis Soda Springs in Soda Springs with a 7 pm tip off scheduled. Soda Springs downed Bear Lake 41-29 on Tuesday to earn the date with Aberdeen.
During the regular season, the Cardinals were able to post an unbeaten conference record of 8-0 and on overall record of 11-10. Those records both included a 2-0 advantage over Aberdeen which the Lady Tigers are determined to change come Saturday.
With the win, the Lady Tigers have moved their season record to 17-4 and a solid fourth place ranking in the most recent Media Poll for Girls Basketball in the 2A Classification.
WEST SIDE 5 15 12 8 40
ABERDEEN 13 21 8 16 58
Individual scoring
West Side (40): Timberly Dean, 2; Jocie Phillips, 6; Sienna Fuller, 12; Laney Beckstead, 2; Letti Phillips, 11; Natalie Lemmon, 7
Aberdeen, (58): Emerita Carrillo, 2; Liliana Ortiz, 3; Yasmin Ortiz, 12; Courtney Phillips, 6; Hope Driscoll, 12; Ellie Watson, 14; Emma Watson, 3; Vanesa Hernandez, 6