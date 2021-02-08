ABERDEEN – The season for the Aberdeen Lady Tigers has been a series of streaks, both winning and losing and following an opening district tournament loss to Bear Lake, the Lady Tigers have to hope that a winning streak is at hand.
They opened that possibility with a lopsided win over West Side in an elimination game on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers got a second shot at Bear Lake on Monday, when the two met in another elimination gamein Aberdeen.
The Lady Tigers kicked Saturday’s play with a strong first quarter in which they stormed out of the blocks to the tune of a 22 point scoring outburst and they didn’t let the foot off the pedal until they had build up a 37-20 lead by halftime.
From that point on, it was simply a matter of maintaining the lead and not letting West Side back into the game.
The Lady Tigers made sure of that not happening when they cruised through the third period to the tune of 12-3 and a 49-23 lead heading into the fourth.
Head Coach Lincoln Driscoll was able to empty the bench and coast from there as the Lady Tigers closed it out with a final score of 55-36
ABERDEEN 55, WEST SIDE 36
West Side 10 10 3 13 — 36
Aberdeen 22 15 12 6 — 55
West Side — Kajsia Fuller 20, Lemmon 6, S. Fuller 4, J. Phillips 3, Telford 2, Aston 1.
Aberdeen — Ellie Watson 18, Yasmin Ortiz 11, Courtney Phillips 11, Hope Driscoll 9, Elizabeth Serna 6.