ABERDEEN – Four weeks ago, the Aberdeen Tigers were on the top of the world. They had just beaten arch rival American Falls in the season opener and done it with style. They were looking ahead and could see several more wins right on the horizon.
What has followed must have head coach Jeff Duffin scratching his head and wondering where his offense and defense has gone. It is too early for hibernation, but with Friday night’s loss to Bear Lake has his Tigers stumbling and they have the toughest part of their schedule in front of them with games against West Side and Malad in their view.
Bear Lake came to Aberdeen with the thought of an upset and they produced just that with a solid 21-0 win over the Tigers that had to leave the home crowd stunned and in shock.
Where has the offense gone that produced 48 points against the 3A Beavers of American Falls? That is the question that Duffin and his coaching staff will have to answer before the team meets up with West Side in one week’s time. Find the offense and give the team a chance at gaining the playoffs in about five weeks time. Fail to find the offense and the playoffs could become a fleeting memory of times gone by.
This is not a win or go home scenario for the Tigers, but there must be a sense of urgency facing the team as the season is quickly getting away from them.
Following West Side, there will still be games against Soda Springs, Malad and Marsing.
Marsing is currently 1-2 on the year, Soda Springs is now 0-3, and Malad is 2-2. There is nothing there that says the season is over for Aberdeen and all three games seem to be the type that Aberdeen should win. But this week against West Side, the Tigers will need to show that they still want to win and that they expect to win.
Friday night’s game for the Tigers will be at home with a 7 p.m. kickoff.