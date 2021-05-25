MIDDLETON — You can make all the predictions you want and compare the fastest times in the state for each event, but until you get to the state track and field meet in Middleton, nothing is for certain.
Both the Aberdeen Lady Tigers and the Firth Lady Cougars found that out, both in good ways and in bad ways. The bottom line is that until you run the races, you really don’t know what is going to happen because times are all relevant, there are fast tracks and slow tracks and there are prevailing winds that all affect the times that are run.
Going into the state meet last weekend, almost everyone had conceded the girls’ team title to Melba and some were talking that they would score in the 100-plus range when things were all said and done. It was also thought that there would be a three- or four-team fight for the next three positions and that it would be close and come down to a point or two one way or another.
Parts of that came true and parts of it never materialized.
Melba was indeed the winner, scoring 89 points and showing everyone just why they were so highly thought of. Four teams battled it out for second, third and fourth, with Aberdeen and their corps of sprinters grabbing the second place trophy, while Orofino was third and Firth finished up in fourth. Just behind the Lady Cougars were West Side and Soda Springs.
The top eight teams were all very close as the standings below will show:
1. Melba 89
2. Aberdeen 63
3. Orofino 62
4. Firth 61
5. West Side 59.5
6. Soda Springs 54.5
7. Nampa Christian 52.5
8. Salmon 50
The good news in all of this is that both Aberdeen and Firth were able to bring home trophies and that always makes those of us who live in Bingham County smile, especially when you consider that Melba had as many as 40 athletes competing and Firth sent eight who gathered it all up and brought home a trophy.
There is a lot to be said about the quality of the athletes and with Firth, they grouped together and decided on what events they could medal in and concentrated on combining talents which brought them two golds and a silver in three relays, when they could have gone into individual events instead, which speaks highly of the team aspect that exists in Firth.
Individually, there were some great performances, starting off with Aberdeen’s Yasmin Ortiz. Ortiz, also known as the “Yasmanian Devil,” doesn’t stand any more than 5 feet tall if she stands on her toes. She motored down the track to capture the 100 meter dash and set the tone for the Aberdeen sprinters.
She also grabbed the silver in the 200 meter dash and anchored the 4x100 relay to a win as well.
Liliana Ortiz won the 100 meter hurdles.
The Lady Tigers just worked well as a team, picking up points here and there, and all of those little things added up to them claiming the second place trophy in their classification.
The Hope Driscolls and Courtney Phillips that were content to finish fifth or sixth or whatever it took to gain a point or two here and there made the difference between second and fifth in a very tight finish overall.
For Firth, their hopes primarily rested on the four young ladies who were trying to win three relay races in one meet, plus score enough in a single individual event for each of them to get to the top if possible. They almost pulled it off.
They won the 4x400 relay, the marquee event of this championship and they did it for the third time in a row. Back in 2018 and 2019, the same four girls competed in this event and pulled off the double. Of course there were no championships held a year ago, but with Cassi Robbins anchoring the team for the third time, they added Addison Trent, Nicole McKinnon, and Kiley Mecham to the lineup and the results were the same, another win in the relay that people are just now beginning to concede to the Lady Cougars, although they will have to rebuild the team as three of the four will graduate this week.
In addition to the pair of wins in the relay races, they also finished second in the medley relay, by a mere eight one-thousandth of a second to a fast Soda Springs team.
Add to that the points earned by Cassi Robbins for her second in the 400 meter dash, the fourth earned by Addison Trent in the long jump and then add in the first that Tara Butler contributed in the high jump and the second that Butler picked up in the pole vault and you can see how just a few quality athletes can produce enough points to win championships. And let us not forget Kirsten Jolley who picked up a couple of points in the discus which made all the difference in the world when it came to the trophies won this year.
As for the boys’ sides of things, Aberdeen finished in eighth place and Firth checked in with a 12th place finish.
Aberdeen scored points with a fifth place finish in the 400 meter dash by Marshall Elliott, a fifth by Seth Hall in the 110 meter hurdles, a third in the 4x100 relay, another third in the 4x200 relay, a fifth in the shot put by Alec Ohman, another fifth by Cale Adamson in the discus, a third by Seth Hall in the high jump, and a seventh by Justus Bright in the long jump.
For Firth, their points came from a second in the 200 meter dash by Austin Smith, a fourth by Smith in the 400 meter dash, a fifth in the 4x200 meter relay, a seventh in the shot put by Jason Tucker and an eighth in the same event by Jonah Hunter, a sixth in the high jump by Aaron Daniels, and an eighth in the same event by Elijah Hyde.