BLACKFOOT – The Idaho state wrestling tournaments begin on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Ford Center in Nampa with 12 mats going and wrestlers from all of the classifications taking part.
All of the local schools from Bingham County that have wrestling programs — Aberdeen, Firth, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Snake River — will be taking part in the festivities and this will be a part of the previews that the Bingham County Chronicle will be presenting to those wrestling fans in the area.
Each of the previews will be broken down by classification, beginning with the 2A/1A tournament which will feature wrestlers from Firth and Aberdeen.
We will follow with the 3A preview and Snake River and finish up with the 4A preview and wrestlers from Shelley and Blackfoot.
Here is a quick look at the 2A classification with Firth and Aberdeen.
Firth burst on the scene in wrestling this year following a two-year stint as head coach by the legendary Kent Taylor at the helm. Taylor laid the foundation for the resurgence of the program and current coach James Huml has taken over and produced some great results in his first year in charge.
Leading the charge has been freshman sensation Gage Vasquez, who wrestles in the 113-pound weight class. His first year of varsity competition has been so good that Vasquez has compiled a 41-8 record against all classifications of wrestlers, including the sensational Kolton Stacey of Shelley who many think is the finest wrestler in the state. His credentials have garnered him the top seed at 113 pounds in the state tournament, so the championship is his to win or lose and he will have the easiest path to the finals of the 16 wrestlers in his division.
Vasquez will start off with Francisco Diaz of Wendell, with a record of 13-14, so he should move right along. His biggest challengers will likely come from Ben Wray of Malad, Dylan Sotin of St. Maries, and Dax Blackmon of Declo, the fourth, third and second seeded wrestlers.
Alex Vasques of Firth gets a tough match in the 120-pound weight class as he has been paired with the second-seeded Clayton Lunt of Grace. Lunt has a record of 45-4 this year compared to Vasquez’s 5-12. Vasquez is a natural 113-pounder but the freshman sacrificed and wrestled up a weight to help his team.
At 132 pounds, we will find Ben Velazco of Aberdeen and Dustin Bartausky of Firth. Velazco was the District 5 champion and is seeded third in the weight class and gets a match with Nathan Gerratt of Declo. Velazco has a record of 30-11 while Gerratt boasts a 26-23 record.
Bartausky is matched up against Christian Fabbi of Clearwater Valley who is seeded fourth. Bartausky is 18-14 on the season, while Fabbi is 34-8 on the year.
At 152 pounds we find Firth’s Nicholas Perkins with a record of 40-10. Perkins is seeded third and has a good chance to finish near the top in this weight class. This is one of the toughest weight classes around and Perkins has been up against it most of the year with the higher classifications. Look for a possible upset in this weight class with Perkins who is highly thought of by his coaching staff.
At 170 pounds we find Christian Ortiz of Aberdeen and his 9-16 record. He is matched against a Bear Lake wrestler with a record of 41-5, so he has his work cut out for him.
Brandon Richards of Firth is in at 195 pounds with his 29-16 record, but he is matched up against the number four seed in Tucker Palmer of Malad with his 44-6 record. This weight class is loaded with the top seed Gabe Sommers of Ririe and his 47-7 record and second seed Tuff Bentz of McCall and his 30-5 record. It is a tough bracket, but Richards is capable of some upsets in here and earning the Cougars some points.
At 220 pounds we will find Jaime Ortiz of Firth and his 29-10 record. Ortiz is seeded number three in the bracket, so he should win some matches and earn Firth some points. His first match will be against Zach West of Nampa Christian who has an 8-20 record.
At 285 pounds, we find Joshua Jolley of Firth and Emmanuel Carrillo of Aberdeen. Carrillo gets the misfortune of drawing the second seed in David Straw of McCall who sports a 30-6 record, while Jolley gets Adam Rouse of St. Maries with a record of 13-30. Jolley should win only to get the top seed in the second round in Kelton Saad of Potlatch. A tougher match, but Jolley is good enough to spring the upset and keep on trucking in the bracket.