ABERDEEN – Back on Nov. 19, the Aberdeen Lady Tigers traveled to Firth to challenge the Lady Cougars in a friendly, inter-conference basketball game and Firth’s Cassi Robbins nailed a three-pointer to give Firth the win, 43-42, in as good a basketball game as you could have asked for, especially on the opening night of play.
Tuesday, the Lady Cougars made the trip across Bingham County with the hopes of completing the season series sweep and gaining their 10th win of the year in the process.
The game turned into a defensive struggle right from the start and when it was all over, the Lady Tigers had turned the tables on the Lady Cougars and posted a 30-27 home win.
“It was a hard-fought defensive battle from the start,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Whalen said. “Both teams battled hard and clean. There were only seven free throws shot by each team.”
Defense was definitely the story of the game on Tuesday.
Firth was a bit slow coming out of the blocks and the Lady Tigers’ defense was able to hold the Cougars to a single basket in the first period, taking a 12-2 lead.
The two teams would battle on even terms in the second quarter and the teams went to halftime with the Tigers leading 21-11.
“We had a sluggish start offensively and were able to climb back into the game,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “I was proud of the way the kids worked to get back into it.”
The third quarter saw the two teams battle on even terms, with the Cougars closing the gap by one point in the period and the teams headed to the final stanza with Aberdeen leading 28-19.
Firth would make it close with its own style of shutdown defense, holding the Tigers to a single basket in the fourth, while scoring eight points of their own. It simply wasn’t quite enough as the Tigers held the lead at the end by the final score of 30-27.
Next up for Firth will be an important Nuclear Conference match as they will host the Ririe Bulldogs with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Aberdeen will host West Side in a conference match on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
ABERDEEN 30, FIRTH 27
Firth 2 9 8 8 — 27
Aberdeen 12 9 7 2 — 30
Firth — Megan Jolley 9, Hailey Gee 8, Cassi Robbins 4, Nicole McKinnon 4, Kiley Mecham 2.
Aberdeen — Courtney Phillips 12, Ellie Watson 6, Hope Driscoll 4, Hernandez 4, Yasmin Ortiz 2, Serna 2.