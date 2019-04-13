ABERDEEN – The results are in for the Aberdeen Invitational track and field meet, and for some of the local teams, the results are the same as they have been before.

The Firth ladies continue to be a force to be reckoned with, even though they did not bring a full team to this meet, Snake River’s ladies are improving as are the Panther men, and the Aberdeen team is loaded with top-notch sprinters.

The Firth Lady Cougars finished second overall to the West Jefferson ladies and are well within distance of securing a district championship with a full team.

The Aberdeen boys ended up third behind West Side and South Fremont, but with the sprinters that they have on the team, they have some flexibility to maneuver runners around to bolster some relay teams and secure additional points in their district meet in about a month’s time.

Boys’ Team Scores

West Side 105

South Fremont 85.5

Aberdeen 56

Teton 54

Butte County 46

Marsh Valley 45.5

Rockland 38

Snake River 35

Bear Lake 33

Ririe 24

West Jefferson 18

Firth 14.5

American Falls 12.5

Malad 10

Oakley 6

North Gem 2

Girls’ Team Scores

West Jefferson 98

Firth 72

Ririe 49.5

South Fremont 45.5

Oakley 42

Teton 38.5

Rockland 38

Bear Lake 34

Aberdeen 32

West Side 29

Marsh Valley 28

Butte County 27.5

Snake River 25

Malad 13

American Falls 12

North Gem 1

Boys’ Individual Results

100 Meters

1. Matthew Klassen, Aberdeen 11.58

200 Meters

Not reported

400 Meters

3. Rylan Anderson, Snake River 54.66

800 Meters

3. Lorenzo High, Snake River 2:13.37

4. Caleb Gardner, Firth 2:14.82

1600 Meters

Not reported

3200 Meters

3. Lorenzo High, Snake River 10:58.44

5. Cade Morgan, Snake River 11:13.11

4x100 Meter Relay

3. Aberdeen (Hulizes Ortiz, Angel Lemos, Payton Foster, Matthew Klassen) 45.98

4x200 Meter Relay

4. Aberdeen (Elias Barrera, Carlos Serna, Angel Lemos, Joseph Carrasco) 1:38.38

4x400 Meter Relay

Not reported

Medley Relay

3. Snake River (Conner Ranstrom, Tate Gilbert, Rylan Anderson, Lorenzo High) 3:58.23

Shot Put

3. Mitchell Spence, Aberdeen 42-10

4. Josh Jolley, Firth 40-11

Discus

5. Eduardo Barrera, Aberdeen 116-06

Girls’ Individual Results

100 Meters

2. Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen 13.72

200 Meters

Not reported

400 Meters

1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:00.76

3. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 1:01.96

800 Meters

5. Morgan Sensenbach, Snake River 2:33.04

1600 Meters

Not reported

4x200 Meter Relay

1. Firth (Addison Trent, Cassi Robbins, Kiley Mecham, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:50.92

5. Aberdeen (Guadalupe Barrera, Courtney Phillips, Yasmin Ortiz, Paige Driscoll) 1:59.00

Medley Relay

1. Firth (Nicole McKinnon, Kiley Mecham, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:55.60

Shot Put

3. Abby Morgan, Snake River 32-11

Discus

1. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 102-06

High Jump

1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 4-10

5. Sage Stimpson, Snake River 4-08

Long Jump

3. Addison Trent, Firth 15-08

Triple Jump

1. Kiley Mecham, Firth 33-11

