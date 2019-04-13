ABERDEEN – The results are in for the Aberdeen Invitational track and field meet, and for some of the local teams, the results are the same as they have been before.
The Firth ladies continue to be a force to be reckoned with, even though they did not bring a full team to this meet, Snake River’s ladies are improving as are the Panther men, and the Aberdeen team is loaded with top-notch sprinters.
The Firth Lady Cougars finished second overall to the West Jefferson ladies and are well within distance of securing a district championship with a full team.
The Aberdeen boys ended up third behind West Side and South Fremont, but with the sprinters that they have on the team, they have some flexibility to maneuver runners around to bolster some relay teams and secure additional points in their district meet in about a month’s time.
Boys’ Team Scores
West Side 105
South Fremont 85.5
Aberdeen 56
Teton 54
Butte County 46
Marsh Valley 45.5
Rockland 38
Snake River 35
Bear Lake 33
Ririe 24
West Jefferson 18
Firth 14.5
American Falls 12.5
Malad 10
Oakley 6
North Gem 2
Girls’ Team Scores
West Jefferson 98
Firth 72
Ririe 49.5
South Fremont 45.5
Oakley 42
Teton 38.5
Rockland 38
Bear Lake 34
Aberdeen 32
West Side 29
Marsh Valley 28
Butte County 27.5
Snake River 25
Malad 13
American Falls 12
North Gem 1
Boys’ Individual Results
100 Meters
1. Matthew Klassen, Aberdeen 11.58
200 Meters
Not reported
400 Meters
3. Rylan Anderson, Snake River 54.66
800 Meters
3. Lorenzo High, Snake River 2:13.37
4. Caleb Gardner, Firth 2:14.82
1600 Meters
Not reported
3200 Meters
3. Lorenzo High, Snake River 10:58.44
5. Cade Morgan, Snake River 11:13.11
4x100 Meter Relay
3. Aberdeen (Hulizes Ortiz, Angel Lemos, Payton Foster, Matthew Klassen) 45.98
4x200 Meter Relay
4. Aberdeen (Elias Barrera, Carlos Serna, Angel Lemos, Joseph Carrasco) 1:38.38
4x400 Meter Relay
Not reported
Medley Relay
3. Snake River (Conner Ranstrom, Tate Gilbert, Rylan Anderson, Lorenzo High) 3:58.23
Shot Put
3. Mitchell Spence, Aberdeen 42-10
4. Josh Jolley, Firth 40-11
Discus
5. Eduardo Barrera, Aberdeen 116-06
Girls’ Individual Results
100 Meters
2. Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen 13.72
200 Meters
Not reported
400 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:00.76
3. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 1:01.96
800 Meters
5. Morgan Sensenbach, Snake River 2:33.04
1600 Meters
Not reported
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Addison Trent, Cassi Robbins, Kiley Mecham, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:50.92
5. Aberdeen (Guadalupe Barrera, Courtney Phillips, Yasmin Ortiz, Paige Driscoll) 1:59.00
Medley Relay
1. Firth (Nicole McKinnon, Kiley Mecham, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:55.60
Shot Put
3. Abby Morgan, Snake River 32-11
Discus
1. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 102-06
High Jump
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 4-10
5. Sage Stimpson, Snake River 4-08
Long Jump
3. Addison Trent, Firth 15-08
Triple Jump
1. Kiley Mecham, Firth 33-11