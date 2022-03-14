ABERDEEN – It all began three years ago, when the Aberdeen Lady Tigers started an all-freshman team and the program has grown since then into a championship ball club.
With mainstays Ellie Watson, Yasmin Ortiz, Hope Driscoll, and Emma Watson and the addition of point guard Courtney Phillips, the Lady Tigers began winning.
In 2019-20, the Lady Tigers improved to 13-11 overall, but that was just the beginning. It was a struggle to be sure, with each player finding their own niche in the program, but it started and did it ever grow and grow in a hurry.
There were obstacles, like when Ortiz had suffered a knee injury and was lost for most of a season, but she has rebounded and developed an outside shot to complement the inside game of Watson, who gradually became a go-to force in the middle.
In 2020-21, the team advanced to 14-8, maybe only a one-game improvement, but improvement nonetheless. Baby steps is what produces champions.
This year, 2021-22, the team improved to 22-6, with a District 5, 2A championship and a high seed at the state tournament. Any other year and the Lady Tigers may have been the top seed in the tournament, but this year there was Cole Valley Christian standing in the way.
The title game at state featured the two powerhouses in a tremendous battle. The Lady Tigers were giving it all they had and they held a lead for a good portion of the game, before the overall depth of the Chargers took over.
The rewards for the team keep coming in the postseason, as evidenced by the recent announcement of the South East Idaho 2A All-Conference team.
No less than three of the Lady Tigers were named to the first team as Watson, Ortiz and Driscoll all received that honor. Watson also received player of the year honors.
On the second team we find Phillips and if there would have been a third team, any number of the Lady Tigers could have been named there.
The ground work has been laid for a lasting challenge to the top spot in the conference and the Lady Tigers just need to keep focused and practicing year-round and it will happen.
Here is the all-conference team for the South East Conference 2A classification:
Player of the Year:
Ellie Watson, Aberdeen
First Team:
Ellie Watson, Aberdeen
Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen
Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen
Cierra Fuller, West Side
Janetti Garbett, Soda Springs
Second Team:
Zippy Sorensen, Soda Springs
Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake
Courtney Phillips, Aberdeen
Natalie Lemon, West Side
Josie Phillips, West Side
Honorable Mention:
Taylor Billman, Soda Springs
Madision Green, Malad
Elise Kelsey, Bear Lake
Nettie Pailyo, Soda Springs
Mouldenour, Soda Springs