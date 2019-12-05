ASHTON – The Aberdeen girls’ basketball team took to the road on Wednesday to take on the North Fremont Lady Huskies and used a very strong start to propel them to them to a road win by the final of 47-32.
Using a 12-2 opening quarter, the Lady Tigers rode the scoring of forward/post Ellie Watson who tallied 20 points for Aberdeen and led them to the win.
“We came out really focused and aggressive, and North maybe came out a little flat,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “Ellie Watson really played a great game tonight. We need her to be aggressive and she was tonight.”
The Tigers used the win to move their season record to 3-2 and sets up a game with Salmon tonight. It will be another road game for the Lady Tigers and will have a tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
ABERDEEN 47, NORTH FREMONT 32
Aberdeen — 12 18 8 9 — 47
North Fremont — 2 11 6 13 — 32
Aberdeen — Ellie Watson 20, Hope Driscoll 9, Courtney Phillips 9, Yasmin Ortiz 6, Zenaida Colungo 2, Elizabeth Serna 1.
North Fremont — Miller 12, Litton 9, Rowbury 2, Hoffner 6, Reynolds 3.