MALAD – In a game that looked to be very tight and with a lot on the line, it turned out to be a good old fashioned shoot-out between the Aberdeen Tigers and the Malad Dragons for the better draw into the 2A Idaho State Football play-offs.
No matter who these two teams draw in the playoffs, they better bring their best defense and be ready for a ‘get up and down the field kind of a game’ because that is what these teams bring to the table.
Aberdeen, who did an offensive reset in mid-season, just to make things a bit simpler for the players, unleashed a running game that ripped off chunks of yardage all game long and relied on running back Jesus Guillen for the majority of that yardage.
Guillen ran inside with authority and outside with speed and had the Dragons chasing him for most of the night as he was the main weapon for the Tigers, although they got plenty of yards from Leiv Mack and Payton Foster as well, as they were able to move the ball up and down the field.
“We came in here thinking that we could run the ball and it worked out well for us,” Head Coach Jeff Duffin said. “I’ll bet that Guillen had 200 yards tonight and we were without our starting quarterback and 4 back, and our backups did a great job.”
The Dragons didn’t quit at any time of the game and they turned loose a passing game with the arm of quarterback Tom Simpson and the catching ability of wide receiver Traven Ward. The two of them kept the Dragons in the game for the most part.
Every time that Aberdeen would seem to get an edge on the scoreboard, the Dragons were able to close the gap and keep the Tigers on their heels.
Aberdeen got on the scoreboard first, and even had a 14 point lead in the first quarter at 14-0. Back would come Malad, and they would tie the game in the second period on a pair of runs by Simpson.
Once tied at 14, the Tigers went back to the run and Guillen responded with a long 48 yard dash to pay dirt to put the Tigers back on top at 22-14. Those five scores took less than 12 minutes off the clock and the Tigers were not finished. Sophomore Justus Bright took the ball to the right and scampered 16 yards to the end zone with just one minute left in the half to push the lead back to 14 points for the Tigers at 28-14.
The third period saw each team add a touchdown to the scoreboard, first by Malad on a six yard run by Simpson and then on a five yard run by Guillen. The game would go to the final stanza with Aberdeen ahead by 15.
A pair of runs, the first by Bright from 42 yards out and then a second from14 yards away by Mack pushed the lead to 48-21 and gave the Tigers some breathing room, but the Dragons were not done, not by any stretch of the imagination.
Just seconds from scoring their second touchdown of the fourth quarter, the Tigers saw Simpson and Riggin Smith connect from 65 yards out and the Dragons were right back in it once again. To make things even more interesting, the Dragons got the ball right back, but the Tigers were able to force a turnover and added on one more score, making it 56-27 with only six minutes remaining in the game.
Malad did get one more touchdown, on a 22 yard pass from Simpson to Ward to close the scoring out and the game ended at 56-35
Both teams figure to make the 2A state play-offs and both will have to wait until pairings are announced on Monday.