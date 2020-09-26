ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Tigers — fresh from a week off due to a game cancellation when Soda Springs had a player test positive for COVID-19 — obviously put the time to good use in practice as they were able to devise a great game plan and utilize the running game to perfection Friday night.
The game plan included some different defensive stunts that enabled the Tigers to hold New Plymouth scoreless until two late touchdowns, and the running game was developed to the extent that they could run over and under and around and through the Pilgrims’ defense as the Tigers notched a 56-12 non conference win over New Plymouth.
“For most of the game, we held them,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. “I don’t think they got a first down until almost halftime. On offense, our rushing attack, we were moving the ball pretty much at will, and defensively we shut them down. We were able to control the line of scrimmage.”
The win sets the Tigers up for the start of their conference season with a game in Aberdeen next week against Malad. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night and will take place at Tiger Stadium.
With the win over New Plymouth, the fourth-ranked 2A team in Idaho moves its record to 3-1, with their only loss coming at the hands of the unbeaten South Fremont Cougars two weeks ago. Malad will enter the contest with a 3-2 record after beating Soda Springs 44-29 Friday night.