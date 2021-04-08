AMERICAN FALLS – The annual Beaver-Bulldog Track Meet has now released results and why it is important is that this is the first real meet where the three members of the South East Idaho 3A Conference will be competing against each other and will give a chance to compare the various events with each other to see how Snake River is progressing toward a district title and how many athletes will possibly be advancing to the state championships.

There were some very good performances, although neither team won their respective team titles.

For the boys, South Fremont captured the team title with Snake River finishing in third.

For the girls, Aberdeen once again proved that they will be tough in 2A, by taking the title there, with Snake River finishing ninth, behind both Marsh Valley and American Falls, although there were some good individual events.

Following is the way the two team titles broke down:

Boys’ Team Results

1.South Fremont 135.5

2.Murtaugh 101.33

3.Snake River 94.33

4.Aberdeen 77.5

5.Hansen 72

6.Rockland 66

7.Marsh Valley 38.33

8.West Side 36

9.Oakley 35

10.American Falls 28

11.North Gem 10

Girls’ Team Results

1.Aberdeen 131

2.Murtaugh 119.5

3.South Fremont 91.25

4.Marsh Valley 84.25

5.Oakley 63

6.West Side 51

7.Rockland 44

8.American Falls 37.5

9.Snake River 37

10.Hansen 21.5

As far as individuals go, you will be able to see for yourself just where the local athletes placed. The top five in each event are listed.

Boys’ Individual Events:

100 Meter Dash

Jeimyn Fransen 11.97 South Fremont

Jacob Pittman 12.04 Hansen

Garett Hendrickson 12.20 Rockland

Corbridge Bastian 12.34 Marsh Valley

Cale Adamson 12.41 Aberdeen

200 Meter Dash

Rylan Anderson 24.29 Snake River

Marshall Elliott 24.91 Aberdeen

Garett Hendrickson 25.12 Rockland

Vladimir Lara 25.22 Oakley

Corbridge Bastian 25.34 Marsh Valley

400 Meter Dash

Rylan Anderson 53.27 Snake River

Caleb Cunningham 55.91 Hansen

Ezra Hubbard 57.47 Rockland

Braden Permann 57.76 Rockland

Garett Hendrickson 57.94 Rockland

800 Meter Run

Carson Draper 2:06.69 South Fremont

Noah Jones 2:15.82 Snake River

Jr. Benites 2:17.03 Murtaugh

Ty Stanger 2:19.99 Murtaugh

Porter Wells 2:21.18 Oakley

1600 Meter Run

Carsen Draper 4:59.42 South Fremont

Lincoln High 5:03.21 Snake River

Keegan McCraw 5:05.78 Snake River

Connor Beck 5:14.61 South Fremont

Leo Magana 5:19.15 Oakley

3200 Meter Run

Keegan McCraw 11:06.41 Snake River

Leo Magana 11:11.67 Oakley

Lincoln High 11:12.78 Snake River

Connor Beck 11:18.38 South Fremont

Brock Goodwin 11:23.83 Snake River

110 Meter Hurdles

Rylan Anderson 16.28 Snake River

Easton Henderson 16.32 West Side

Braxton Vincent 16.47 Marsh Valley

Tegan Dimond 16.76 Murtaugh

Hunter Anderson 19.35 Murtaugh

300 Meter Hurdles

Easton Henderson 42.98 West Side

Jeimyn Fransen 43.80 South Fremont

Braxton Vincent 44.88 Marsh Valley

Joseph Badachi 46.20 South Fremont

Hunter Anderson 46.28 Murtaugh

4 X 100 Meter Relay

South Fremont 45.67

Aberdeen 46.60

Hansen 47.02

Oakley 49.62

Hansen 50.42

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Murtaugh 1:38.24

Aberdeen 1:39.17

Hansen 1:41.04

Hansen 1:45.41

North Gem 1:47.93

4 X 400 Meter Relay

South Fremont 3:50.81

Murtaugh 3:56.86

Rockland 4:01.36

Oakley 4:05.82

Aberdeen 4:08.74 Kolten Bradley

Juan Barrera

Brock Klassen

Ramiro Juarez

Medley Relay

South Fremont 3:53.16

Rockland 4:01.84

American Falls 4:26.33

Hansen 4:33.27

Aberdeen 4:33.28 Ivan Cerna

Connor Johnson

Marshall Elliott

Luke Driscoll

Shot Put

Jonathan Camarillo 41-06 Hansen

Andrew Olinger 41-00 West Side

Salvador Camarillo 39-01 Hansen

Zachary Gunnell 38-09 Murtaugh

Cale Adamson 37-03 Aberdeen

Discus

Andrew Olinger 118-01 West Side

Taylor Potts 115-07 Aberdeen

Salvador Camarillo 106-09 Hansen

Zachary Gunnell 106-06 Murtaugh

Dawson Driscoll 106-04 Aberdeen

High Jump

Brigham Permann 6-01 Rockland

Connor Johnson 5-10 Aberdeen

Justus Bright 5-08 Aberdeen

Michael Davis 5-08 Marsh Valley

Christian Bastian 5-04 Marsh Valley

Pole Vault

Christopher Grunig 12-03 Murtaugh

Tegan Dimond 10-06 Murtaugh

Bo Ward 9-06 South Fremont

Jackson Coverley 9-06 South Fremont

John Reeder 8-06 Snake River

Logan Tilley 8-06 Aberdeen

Raiden Whitmore 8-06 South Fremont

Long Jump

Felippe Cataluna 19-08 American Falls

Dallin Orme 19-06 South Fremont

Jacob Pittman 19-04.5 Hansen

Bridger Poulsen 19-04 South Fremont

Jr. Benites 19-02 Murtaugh

Triple Jump

Felippe Cataluna 41-05 American Falls

Bridger Poulsen 39-05 South Fremont

Dallin Orme 38-09 South Fremont

Ty Stanger 38-05 Murtaugh

Chandler Jones 37-06 Murtaugh

Girls’ Individual Events

100 Meter Dash

Maycee Lunt 13.30 Marsh Valley

Adri Belnap 13.31 Marsh Valley

Josee Angell 13.39 South Fremont

Yasmin Ortiz 13.48 Aberdeen

Liliana Ortiz 13.79 Aberdeen

200 Meter Dash

Josee Angell 27.91 South Fremont

Maycee Lunt 28.18 Marsh Valley

Adri Belnap 28.32 Marsh Valley

Kennedy Cummins 28.34 Murtaugh

Julia Magana 28.63 Oakley

400 Meter Dash

Josee Angell 1:01.68 South Fremont

Emerita Carillo 1:03.15 Aberdeen

Allee Larson 1:03.25 Oakley

Julia Magana 1:03.35 Oakley

Rylee Edlefsen 1:03.44 Snake River

800 Meter Run

Emree Larson 2:26.98 Oakley

Adelaide Wilson 2:37.07 Rockland

Kamber Smith 2:37.33 Rockland

Cecily Eagleton 2:37.35 South Fremont

Morgan Sensenbach 2:38.86 Snake River

1600 Meter Run

Aubrie Barzee 5:42-60 West Side

Emree Larson 5:47.10 Oakley

Kamber Smith 5:51.36 Rockland

Ashlyn Willis 5:52.62 West Side

McKenzie Winegar 6:00.51 South Fremont

3200 Meter Run

Sage Lyon 13:23.63 South Fremont

Hailey Raymond 13.24.02 Snake River

Hallie Miles 15:10.48 Marsh Valley

Kate Merrick 15:10.52 Murtaugh

100 Meter Hurdles

Liliana Ortiz 16.52 Aberdeen

Mallory Diamond 17.55 Murtaugh

Kimiko Whitmore 17.57 South Fremont

Calli Morris 18.15 Marsh Valley

Taylor Wilson 18.19 Rockland

300 Meter Hurdles

Liliana Ortiz 51-83 Aberdeen

Taylor Wilson 51-93 Rockland

Letti Phillips 53-55 West Side

Mallory Diamond 54-75 Murtaugh

Kimiko Whitmore 55-16 South Fremont

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Marsh Valley 52.43

Aberdeen 52.55 Courtney Phillips

Emerita Carrillo

Liliana Ortiz

Yasmin Ortiz

Hansen 56.08

Murtaugh 56.88

Murtaugh 59.08

4 X 200 Meter Relay

American Falls 1:53.75

Aberdeen 1:55.39 Guadalupe Barrera

Briana Gonzales

Isabella Martinez

Elizabeth Serna

Hansen 1:57.10

Murtaugh 1:57.80

West Side 2:00.32

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Oakley 4:26.82

West Side 4:36.14

Aberdeen 4:45.30 Adelia Rowlan

Courtney Phillips

Briana Gonzales

Elizabeth Serna

South Fremont 4:56.04

Murtaugh 5:08.62

Medley Relay

Aberdeen 1:59.60 Hope Driscoll

Yasmin Ortiz

Isabella Martinez

Emerita Carrillo

Rockland 2:01.75

West Side 2:04.02

South Fremont 2:13.44

Hansen 2:20.01

Shot Put

Larissa Carrillo 32-03.5 Aberdeen

Allison Nebeker 31-01 Murtaugh

Ellie Watson 30-07 Aberdeen

Lindsay Tucker 29-10 South Fremont

Elizabeth Serna 29-09 Aberdeen

Discus

Allison Nebeker 102-06 Murtaugh

Larissa Carrillo 87-06 Aberdeen

Jordyn Kearn 84-11 American Falls

Alli Thueson 76-09 South Fremont

Ellie Watson 76-01 Aberdeen

High Jump

Courtney Phillips 4-10 Aberdeen

Madison Usher 4-08 Aberdeen

Glori Miles 4-06 Marsh Valley

Emma Barclay 4-06 American Falls

Amanda Elorrieta 4-06 Murtaugh

Kaya Higbee 4-04 Marsh Valley

Pole Vault

Lyzan Gillette 8-06 Oakley

Ellie Virgin 7-00 Murtaugh

Rilee Bigler 6-06 Snake River

Keeli Hales 6-06 Snake River

Alaina Telford 6-06 West Side

Emma Perkes 6-06 Snake River

Madalyn Barzee 6-06 West Side

Megan Dimond 6-06 Murtaugh

Sadie Hunsaker 6-06 Murtaugh

Long Jump

Maycee Lunt 16-10 Marsh Valley

Adysyn Stanger 16-05 Murtaugh

Emerita Carrillo 15-06 Aberdeen

McKenzie Long 15-03 American Falls

Abby Marshall 14-11 Marsh Valley

Triple Jump

Adysyn Stanger 31-08 Murtaugh

Mallory Diamon 31-05 Murtaugh

Addie Mitton 31-04 Oakley

Aysiah Conger 30-06 South Fremont

Ashelle Stanger 30-05 Murtaugh