AMERICAN FALLS – The annual Beaver-Bulldog Track Meet has now released results and why it is important is that this is the first real meet where the three members of the South East Idaho 3A Conference will be competing against each other and will give a chance to compare the various events with each other to see how Snake River is progressing toward a district title and how many athletes will possibly be advancing to the state championships.
There were some very good performances, although neither team won their respective team titles.
For the boys, South Fremont captured the team title with Snake River finishing in third.
For the girls, Aberdeen once again proved that they will be tough in 2A, by taking the title there, with Snake River finishing ninth, behind both Marsh Valley and American Falls, although there were some good individual events.
Following is the way the two team titles broke down:
Boys’ Team Results
1.South Fremont 135.5
2.Murtaugh 101.33
3.Snake River 94.33
4.Aberdeen 77.5
5.Hansen 72
6.Rockland 66
7.Marsh Valley 38.33
8.West Side 36
9.Oakley 35
10.American Falls 28
11.North Gem 10
Girls’ Team Results
1.Aberdeen 131
2.Murtaugh 119.5
3.South Fremont 91.25
4.Marsh Valley 84.25
5.Oakley 63
6.West Side 51
7.Rockland 44
8.American Falls 37.5
9.Snake River 37
10.Hansen 21.5
As far as individuals go, you will be able to see for yourself just where the local athletes placed. The top five in each event are listed.
Boys’ Individual Events:
100 Meter Dash
Jeimyn Fransen 11.97 South Fremont
Jacob Pittman 12.04 Hansen
Garett Hendrickson 12.20 Rockland
Corbridge Bastian 12.34 Marsh Valley
Cale Adamson 12.41 Aberdeen
200 Meter Dash
Rylan Anderson 24.29 Snake River
Marshall Elliott 24.91 Aberdeen
Garett Hendrickson 25.12 Rockland
Vladimir Lara 25.22 Oakley
Corbridge Bastian 25.34 Marsh Valley
400 Meter Dash
Rylan Anderson 53.27 Snake River
Caleb Cunningham 55.91 Hansen
Ezra Hubbard 57.47 Rockland
Braden Permann 57.76 Rockland
Garett Hendrickson 57.94 Rockland
800 Meter Run
Carson Draper 2:06.69 South Fremont
Noah Jones 2:15.82 Snake River
Jr. Benites 2:17.03 Murtaugh
Ty Stanger 2:19.99 Murtaugh
Porter Wells 2:21.18 Oakley
1600 Meter Run
Carsen Draper 4:59.42 South Fremont
Lincoln High 5:03.21 Snake River
Keegan McCraw 5:05.78 Snake River
Connor Beck 5:14.61 South Fremont
Leo Magana 5:19.15 Oakley
3200 Meter Run
Keegan McCraw 11:06.41 Snake River
Leo Magana 11:11.67 Oakley
Lincoln High 11:12.78 Snake River
Connor Beck 11:18.38 South Fremont
Brock Goodwin 11:23.83 Snake River
110 Meter Hurdles
Rylan Anderson 16.28 Snake River
Easton Henderson 16.32 West Side
Braxton Vincent 16.47 Marsh Valley
Tegan Dimond 16.76 Murtaugh
Hunter Anderson 19.35 Murtaugh
300 Meter Hurdles
Easton Henderson 42.98 West Side
Jeimyn Fransen 43.80 South Fremont
Braxton Vincent 44.88 Marsh Valley
Joseph Badachi 46.20 South Fremont
Hunter Anderson 46.28 Murtaugh
4 X 100 Meter Relay
South Fremont 45.67
Aberdeen 46.60
Hansen 47.02
Oakley 49.62
Hansen 50.42
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Murtaugh 1:38.24
Aberdeen 1:39.17
Hansen 1:41.04
Hansen 1:45.41
North Gem 1:47.93
4 X 400 Meter Relay
South Fremont 3:50.81
Murtaugh 3:56.86
Rockland 4:01.36
Oakley 4:05.82
Aberdeen 4:08.74 Kolten Bradley
Juan Barrera
Brock Klassen
Ramiro Juarez
Medley Relay
South Fremont 3:53.16
Rockland 4:01.84
American Falls 4:26.33
Hansen 4:33.27
Aberdeen 4:33.28 Ivan Cerna
Connor Johnson
Marshall Elliott
Luke Driscoll
Shot Put
Jonathan Camarillo 41-06 Hansen
Andrew Olinger 41-00 West Side
Salvador Camarillo 39-01 Hansen
Zachary Gunnell 38-09 Murtaugh
Cale Adamson 37-03 Aberdeen
Discus
Andrew Olinger 118-01 West Side
Taylor Potts 115-07 Aberdeen
Salvador Camarillo 106-09 Hansen
Zachary Gunnell 106-06 Murtaugh
Dawson Driscoll 106-04 Aberdeen
High Jump
Brigham Permann 6-01 Rockland
Connor Johnson 5-10 Aberdeen
Justus Bright 5-08 Aberdeen
Michael Davis 5-08 Marsh Valley
Christian Bastian 5-04 Marsh Valley
Pole Vault
Christopher Grunig 12-03 Murtaugh
Tegan Dimond 10-06 Murtaugh
Bo Ward 9-06 South Fremont
Jackson Coverley 9-06 South Fremont
John Reeder 8-06 Snake River
Logan Tilley 8-06 Aberdeen
Raiden Whitmore 8-06 South Fremont
Long Jump
Felippe Cataluna 19-08 American Falls
Dallin Orme 19-06 South Fremont
Jacob Pittman 19-04.5 Hansen
Bridger Poulsen 19-04 South Fremont
Jr. Benites 19-02 Murtaugh
Triple Jump
Felippe Cataluna 41-05 American Falls
Bridger Poulsen 39-05 South Fremont
Dallin Orme 38-09 South Fremont
Ty Stanger 38-05 Murtaugh
Chandler Jones 37-06 Murtaugh
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meter Dash
Maycee Lunt 13.30 Marsh Valley
Adri Belnap 13.31 Marsh Valley
Josee Angell 13.39 South Fremont
Yasmin Ortiz 13.48 Aberdeen
Liliana Ortiz 13.79 Aberdeen
200 Meter Dash
Josee Angell 27.91 South Fremont
Maycee Lunt 28.18 Marsh Valley
Adri Belnap 28.32 Marsh Valley
Kennedy Cummins 28.34 Murtaugh
Julia Magana 28.63 Oakley
400 Meter Dash
Josee Angell 1:01.68 South Fremont
Emerita Carillo 1:03.15 Aberdeen
Allee Larson 1:03.25 Oakley
Julia Magana 1:03.35 Oakley
Rylee Edlefsen 1:03.44 Snake River
800 Meter Run
Emree Larson 2:26.98 Oakley
Adelaide Wilson 2:37.07 Rockland
Kamber Smith 2:37.33 Rockland
Cecily Eagleton 2:37.35 South Fremont
Morgan Sensenbach 2:38.86 Snake River
1600 Meter Run
Aubrie Barzee 5:42-60 West Side
Emree Larson 5:47.10 Oakley
Kamber Smith 5:51.36 Rockland
Ashlyn Willis 5:52.62 West Side
McKenzie Winegar 6:00.51 South Fremont
3200 Meter Run
Sage Lyon 13:23.63 South Fremont
Hailey Raymond 13.24.02 Snake River
Hallie Miles 15:10.48 Marsh Valley
Kate Merrick 15:10.52 Murtaugh
100 Meter Hurdles
Liliana Ortiz 16.52 Aberdeen
Mallory Diamond 17.55 Murtaugh
Kimiko Whitmore 17.57 South Fremont
Calli Morris 18.15 Marsh Valley
Taylor Wilson 18.19 Rockland
300 Meter Hurdles
Liliana Ortiz 51-83 Aberdeen
Taylor Wilson 51-93 Rockland
Letti Phillips 53-55 West Side
Mallory Diamond 54-75 Murtaugh
Kimiko Whitmore 55-16 South Fremont
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Marsh Valley 52.43
Aberdeen 52.55 Courtney Phillips
Emerita Carrillo
Liliana Ortiz
Yasmin Ortiz
Hansen 56.08
Murtaugh 56.88
Murtaugh 59.08
4 X 200 Meter Relay
American Falls 1:53.75
Aberdeen 1:55.39 Guadalupe Barrera
Briana Gonzales
Isabella Martinez
Elizabeth Serna
Hansen 1:57.10
Murtaugh 1:57.80
West Side 2:00.32
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Oakley 4:26.82
West Side 4:36.14
Aberdeen 4:45.30 Adelia Rowlan
Courtney Phillips
Briana Gonzales
Elizabeth Serna
South Fremont 4:56.04
Murtaugh 5:08.62
Medley Relay
Aberdeen 1:59.60 Hope Driscoll
Yasmin Ortiz
Isabella Martinez
Emerita Carrillo
Rockland 2:01.75
West Side 2:04.02
South Fremont 2:13.44
Hansen 2:20.01
Shot Put
Larissa Carrillo 32-03.5 Aberdeen
Allison Nebeker 31-01 Murtaugh
Ellie Watson 30-07 Aberdeen
Lindsay Tucker 29-10 South Fremont
Elizabeth Serna 29-09 Aberdeen
Discus
Allison Nebeker 102-06 Murtaugh
Larissa Carrillo 87-06 Aberdeen
Jordyn Kearn 84-11 American Falls
Alli Thueson 76-09 South Fremont
Ellie Watson 76-01 Aberdeen
High Jump
Courtney Phillips 4-10 Aberdeen
Madison Usher 4-08 Aberdeen
Glori Miles 4-06 Marsh Valley
Emma Barclay 4-06 American Falls
Amanda Elorrieta 4-06 Murtaugh
Kaya Higbee 4-04 Marsh Valley
Pole Vault
Lyzan Gillette 8-06 Oakley
Ellie Virgin 7-00 Murtaugh
Rilee Bigler 6-06 Snake River
Keeli Hales 6-06 Snake River
Alaina Telford 6-06 West Side
Emma Perkes 6-06 Snake River
Madalyn Barzee 6-06 West Side
Megan Dimond 6-06 Murtaugh
Sadie Hunsaker 6-06 Murtaugh
Long Jump
Maycee Lunt 16-10 Marsh Valley
Adysyn Stanger 16-05 Murtaugh
Emerita Carrillo 15-06 Aberdeen
McKenzie Long 15-03 American Falls
Abby Marshall 14-11 Marsh Valley
Triple Jump
Adysyn Stanger 31-08 Murtaugh
Mallory Diamon 31-05 Murtaugh
Addie Mitton 31-04 Oakley
Aysiah Conger 30-06 South Fremont
Ashelle Stanger 30-05 Murtaugh