ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Tigers opened the home portion of the regular season on Friday when they invited the Salmon Lady Savages to town for a 2A inter-conference tilt.
After showing a new dimension in their style of play with a hustling, scrambling and smothering defense against Firth on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers showed that was going to be their style of play when the two teams took to the floor on Friday night.
The result was a 31-12 halftime lead that ultimately led to a 53-21 win over the Lady Savages that evened the Lady Tigers’ record at 1-1.
“We played well tonght,” coach Ryan Wahlen said. “Our defense was good tonight and our offensive execution showed improvement over the other night. Salmon is a tough bunch of girls and they played hard. I was proud of our girls and the way that they played tonight.”
The Lady Tigers were relentless from the opening tip as they played tough man-to-man defense, often times going from one end line to the other and they were able to force many turnovers in the process. Those turnovers turned into easy buckets at the other end and fueled the runaway win over Salmon.
The Lady Tigers were led by the 18 points scored by Courtney Phillips and the 11 points that Hope Driscoll poured into the basket.
Next up for the Lady Tigers will be a home contest against the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans who will travel to Aberdeen on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Salmon 8 4 6 3 — 21
Aberdeen 15 16 8 14 — 53
Salmon — Pilkerton 7, Tarkalson 4, Williams 6, Lafferty 2, Sygit 2.
Aberdeen — Elizabeth Serna 7, Zenaida Colungo 3, Courtney Phillips 18, Yasmin Ortiz 6, Hope Driscoll 11, Ellie Watson 4, Vanesa Hernandez 4.