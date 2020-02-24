SODA SPRINGS – The District 5, 2A wrestling tournament has now posted results and Aberdeen, while they have qualified some wrestlers to the state tournament, finished in seventh position in the team standings.
The top three finishers in each of the 15 weight classes automatically qualify for the state tournament in Boise Friday and Saturday. There is also the possibility of wild card entries based upon overall record, head-to-head competition with the other districts and wrestlers.
Below are the team standings at the end of the tournament.
Team Scores:
1. Malad 213.0
2. Grace 172.0
3. Bear Lake 152.0
4. West Side 115.0
5. Soda Springs 88.5
6. North Gem 74.0
7. Aberdeen 64.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
132 -- Ben Valazco (30-11) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points. Quarterfinal - Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 30-11 won by fall over Seth Harris (Soda Springs) 16-23 (Fall 4:51). Semifinal - Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 30-11 won by major decision over Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) 36-17 (MD 18-7). 1st Place Match - Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 30-11 won by decision over Rhet Jorgensen (Grace) 39-15 (Dec 12-8).
170 -- Cristian Ortez (9-16) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal - Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 9-16 won by fall over Cameron Peterson (West Side) 15-23 (Fall 0:53). Semifinal - Critchlow Mason (Bear Lake) 41-5 won by fall over Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 9-16 (Fall 1:28). Cons. Semi - Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 9-16 won by fall over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs) 1-30 (Fall 4:42). 3rd Place Match - Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 9-16 won by fall over Cameron Peterson (West Side) 15-23 (Fall 2:48).
285 -- Emmanuel Carrillo (11-17) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points. Quarterfinal - Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 11-17 received a bye. Semifinal - Max Clements (Grace) 14-8 won by fall over Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 11-17 (Fall 2:20). Cons. Semi - Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 11-17 won by forfeit. 3rd Place Match - Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 11-17 won by fall over Zac Mayer (Bear Lake) 7-20 (Fall 0:56).