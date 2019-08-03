ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Tigers have released their 2019 volleyball schedule and while it may seem a bit meager on games, it will surely fill out substantially when some of the usual tournaments are added in.
This streamlined version of the schedule has the important conference match-ups, the matches that count towards a team getting through the district tournament and on to the state venues are what seems to be important, especially at this time of year.
The Lady Tigers are in a fairly tough conference and those matches against the likes of Malad, Soda Springs, West Side and Bear Lake are always tough, and when you are one of the smaller programs around, you usually have some problems with the programs that can put height along the front line and dare you to challenge them.
That has been the case in the past for the Tigers and appears to be the same for 2019. One thing about volleyball, however, is that hustle and speed can sometimes overcome a height disadvantage, and that is what head coach George Hamilton will be counting on.
The season begins Sept. 5 with a home match against Raft River and then gets tougher by the match.
Four straight road trips to the likes of North Fremont, Soda Springs, West Side, and Malad will test the Lady Tigers and their resolve as they prepare for the district tournament in October.
If the Lady Tigers can get through the regular season in good shape physically and not have too many injuries, they should be alright.
If they can get some confidence built up during the early tournaments and get a few wins under their belts, then they might be something special.
Volleyball is tough to figure this early in the season, but usually the good teams come back to be good teams and there are several who will be returning a large number of starters from a year ago and that is a big deal, especially in the 2A ranks, where turnover of players usually costs teams more than they have counted on. Good, skilled players are hard to come by and you would like to keep them around for a couple of years.
The season ends on October 16 and there are plenty of games in between so the Tigers simply need to gain experience and toughen themselves up and they should be alright.
Thursday, September 5 Raft River HOME 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 12 North Fremont AWAY 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18 Soda Springs AWAY 5 p.m.
Wednesday, September 25 West Side AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 Malad AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 Soda Springs HOME 5 p.m.
Thursday, October 10 West Side HOME 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 12 North Fremont HOME 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 16 Malad HOME 7 p.m.