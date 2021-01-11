ABERDEEN — It has been a season of four-game streaks for the Aberdeen Lady Tigers.
First, the Lady Tigers opened with a four-game winning streak, which was followed by a four-game losing streak and now, thanks to a win over Bear Lake on Friday night, the Lady Tigers are back on a four-game winning streak thanks to the win over the Lady Bears by the final score of 57-46.
The first half was a case of back and forth, with neither team earning the upper hand, but thanks to the scoring efforts of Courtney Phillips and Yasmin Ortiz, the Lady Tigers were able to pull ahead from a one-point halftime edge, to clear off by eight at the end of three periods.
The two teams were only separated by a whisker at the half, with Aberdeen ahead 31-30, but from then on, they seemed to find their stride and pulled away for the win.
“We probably didn’t play our best game,” coach Driscoll said. “We were able to put things together a bit at halftime and the girls started hitting their shots and we were able to get the win.”
Phillips had 17 points and Ortiz added 15 for Aberdeen, which led 31-30 at halftime but held Bear Lake to just 16 points in the second half.
Aberdeen, now 8-4 on the season and 2-0 in 2A District 5, will be in action next on Tuesday at Declo.
ABERDEEN 57, BEAR LAKE 46
Bear Lake 13 17 8 8 — 46
Aberdeen 13 18 15 11 — 57
Bear Lake — Humpherys 15, Skinner 6, Johnson 9, Sharp 4, Parker 7, Hennick 5.
Aberdeen — Elizabeth Serna 7, Yasmin Ortiz 15, Courtney Phillips 17, Hope Driscoll 9, Ellie Watson 7, Vanesa Hernandez 2.