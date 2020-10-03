ABERDEEN – When the fourth-ranked Aberdeen Tigers took on the Malad Dragons in an important 2A South East Idaho Conference match-up, they knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. Nothing in 2020 has been easy for any of the football teams that are competing on a weekly basis.
They have had to deal with cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now they are going through spud harvest and there is always the threat of ineligibility due to grades and the myriad of different school scenarios with the scheduling and day-to-day class situations, which seem to be changing at different school districts by the day, if not the hour.
On the good side of things, the Tigers have weathered the various storms as they have come up and done so in a very good manner.
They opened the season with a solid win against 3A American Falls, but then again, they seem to do that each and every year.
They picked up a win over Declo, which is looking better and better with each passing week.
They went to South Fremont, and although they lost a game, the Cougars advanced to 5-0 entering this week’s game against Marsh Valley.
They rallied off that loss to pick up wins against New Plymouth and suffered through a week with a canceled game against Soda Springs, due to COVID-19 complications with the Cardinals.
That is not an easy thing to have done in only five weeks of football.
Aberdeen has been up to it all and have done amazing things thanks to their coaching staff, led by veteran head coach Jeff Duffin.
They knew they were in for a good game from Malad Friday and that is what they got.
Aberdeen took a 16-0 lead to start the game, but Malad closed to 16-8 at halftime.
“It was two pretty good teams going at it, trading punches,” Malad coach Kory Kay said. “We ended up with a lot of penalties that put us in bad situations and left some opportunities out there. Aberdeen is a good, well-disciplined team. Super proud of my team’s effort.”
The Tigers opened up a three-score lead at one point in the second half, but Malad never went away.
“It was a ballgame,” Duffin said. “We opened it up a little bit in the second half, and then they came back. (Malad) is a much improved ballclub. ... I was pleased with our physicality on the lines. We’ve been able to control the line of scrimmage pretty well.”
The next two weeks won’t get any easier for the Tigers, who will face back to back games against the top two ranked teams in the state in North Fremont and West Side. Both of those teams are currently undefeated and will present a challenge for the Tigers who will then have to finish off their conference season with a game against Bear Lake on Oct. 22 before the state playoffs are announced and the season is extended.
SHELLEY 21, BONNEVILLE 13
IDAHO FALLS – One of the most improved if not the most improved team in Idaho, the Shelley Russets hit the road on Friday night as they traveled to Thunder Stadium to take on the Bonneville Bees in a 4A High Country Conference match-up.
It was another game that showed just how much the Russets have improved this year as they continued to show their defense has been up to most tasks this season and their offense is young, but growing by leaps and bounds.
It didn’t take long for Shelley to get on the scoreboard, 56 seconds to be exact, as Bonneville muffed the opening kickoff which Shelley recovered and they scored quickly from seven yards out to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The game wasn’t over by any stretch of the imagination, but the Russets did enough with their new offense to hold off the Bees on their way to a 21-13 conference win to move to 1-1 in conference play and a three-way tie for second place in the High Country Conference standings behind Skyline.
The road ahead is not an easy one for the Russets, as they will play Pocatello, Blackfoot, and Skyline on consecutive Fridays to close out the regular season.
First up will be Pocatello on Friday on the road at Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.