ABERDEEN – Martin Law is like a lot of cowboys who chase the rodeo dream. He is talented and sometimes that talent takes a person on a winding road to success.
Law is only a junior and he has been on the high school rodeo circuit for two years now, but it took an injury to force his hand and make him choose which event to participate in.
Now injuries are nothing new to the sport of rodeo. It has been said that, “It isn’t a matter of whether or not a cowboy will be injured, it is only a matter of when.”
That when took place early in the spring of 2018, when Law was roping, both in the tie down event and in the team roping event. He was good, but he also broke his let foot, along the growth plate, and that kind of forced his hand. He either had to switch events to take the pressure off of his foot, or he had to quit.
There is no quit in this cowboy, so he promptly switched to a rough stock event in saddle bronc riding and promptly made the state rodeo along with his brother Jeffery.
Everybody knows that cowboys are tough, but this might have been taking it a little too far. Law was tough enough to earn a spot at the state finals a year ago, and didn’t even ride the whole District 4 series of events for saddle bronc.
Martin and Jeffery both qualified in 2018, and while they didn’t make the national rodeo a year ago, they are back for another try this season.
The Law brothers finished second and third, with the younger Martin claiming the second spot. The standings from District 4 are so tight, there might as well have been a three- or four-way tie for the top spot. The defending champion in the district, Rawley Johnson, backed out after the first week and was only concentrating on the bull riding event, so things are pretty much wide open.
“I never look at who the riders are, especially coming into the state rodeo,” Martin Law said. “It really only matters about the horse you draw, the time and day that you ride and going out and executing for that performance. The trick is to get a ride in and force everyone else to match you.”
Only four riders managed to qualify in District 4 and the top three riders were one point apart for the top spot.
“The stock at the state rodeo will be top notch and very tough, so it will be up to the draw and how well you can focus your concentration on getting the ride completed,” Law said. “I know that I am talented enough, tough enough and all, I just have to take care of the little things to be successful.”
Law is also a good student at Aberdeen High School and mentions that zoology is his favorite subject.
“I don’t mind school, in fact I really like zoology,” Law said. “I guess that maybe I will go to college and study equine science. It might be the road to veterinarian school or maybe just a better foundation for raising horses someday.”
Law isn’t just a one-sport athlete either. In addition to rodeo, Law plays football and basketball. Now football isn’t a stretch and for that matter, basketball probably isn’t either. Except for one thing. Law is about 6’ 4” tall and thin as a rail. Usually, rough stock riders are about 5’ 8” and wiry as well, so when you look up to talk to Law, it is going through the back of your mind that this guy can’t be a rough stock rider.
“I haven’t really had any problems with my center of gravity,” Law said. “I know that if I do what I am supposed to do and the horse does his part, things will work out in my favor. I just have to ride and not worry about anything else.”
The state rodeo will begin on Sunday, June 9, with the cow cutting and reined cow horse events before the rodeo begins in earnest on Monday night with the first performance of the first go-round of rodeo events. Law hopes to get a draw on more than one evening performance. He claims it is so there are better pictures of him riding because of the sunset possibly being in the background.