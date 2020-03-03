BLACKFOOT – Aberdeen visited the state wrestling tournament with their three representatives — Ben Valazco, Cristian Ortiz, and Emmanuel Carrillo. Valazco was the District 5 champion and big things were expected of him with his 33-12 record.
Cristian Ortiz and Emmanuel Carrilo were wild card entries and anything that they could give the team would be free points and totally unexpected from the coaching staff.
Velazco proved his mettle and blew his way through the competition, making the finals on Saturday afternoon where he ran into the top seed in the tournament, Kohl Nielson of North Fremont. Valazco was seeded third in the 2A bracket and was proving to everyone that he not only belonged and that his district championship was no fluke. He did indeed belong and when the finals started, he proved to everyone that he was a true champion and worthy of any accolade that he had received prior to this prestigious tournament.
He blitzed his way through Nathan Gerratt of Declo and Arlen Main of McCall-Donnelly before downing Rhet Jorgensen of Grace. That left only Kohl Nielson left standing in the way of his gold medal.
Nielson proved the better wrestler on Saturday afternoon, leaving Valazco with a hard-earned silver medal.
Here is how the Aberdeen Tigers fared with their three-man wrestling team at the state tournament.
132 — Ben Valazco (33-12) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 33-12 won by fall over Nathan Gerratt (Declo) 27-25 (Fall 2:58). Quarterfinal — Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 33-12 won by fall over Arlen Main (McCall-Donnelly) 18-8 (Fall 4:46). Semifinal — Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 33-12 won by decision over Rhet Jorgensen (Grace) 42-17 (Dec 5-3). 1st Place Match — Kohl Nielson (North Fremont) 56-4 won by decision over Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 33-12 (Dec 7-5).
170 — Cristian Ortiz (9-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Critchlow Mason (Bear Lake) 44-7 won by fall over Cristian Ortiz (Aberdeen) 9-18 (Fall 1:48). Cons. Round 1 — Austin Corey (Clearwater Valley) 18-15 won by decision over Cristian Ortiz (Aberdeen) 9-18 (Dec 7-3).
285 — Emmanuel Carrillo (11-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — David Straw (McCall-Donnelly) 33-8 won by fall over Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 11-19 (Fall 2:20). Cons. Round 1 — Caiden Cutburth (New Plymouth) 13-11 won by fall over Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 11-19 (Fall 2:07).