ABERDEEN – There have been times when Aberdeen High School has struggled to even field a girls’ soccer team. And there have been times when they were very competitive.
That sounds like a lot of schools in this day and age where there is a ton of competition for programs, especially at some of the smaller schools.
It isn’t any easier when a 2A school tries to field a soccer program only to have to compete for conference wins and titles with 3A schools, but that is what has happened with girls’ soccer in Idaho.
Schools such as Malad, Firth, Aberdeen, and North Fremont, all 2A schools, must compete with 3A schools and they are not asking for any quarter, no favors, just a chance to play and that is very commendable for them.
The problem is that it isn’t a level playing field and these smaller schools are finding it out as there are only limited opportunities for these young athletes to play and if they love soccer, which a good number of them do, they have no choice.
This year, Aberdeen will return a good number of players and they have speed in those numbers so if they can develop or find a willing goal keeper, this could be just about any kind of a team.
If they struggle early on and lose confidence, it could be a long season for them.
At least they have been smart enough to not schedule a 15- or 16-game schedule with some heavyweights on it. They have limited their 3A competition to schools that they might actually be competitive with and they don’t have any 4A schools listed at all.
They start things off early on with a 2A foe and head right into conference play against Snake River and Marsh Valley and they might just sneak out a win or two in those first three games which would do wonders for their confidence.
Firth follows and with the rivalry that these two schools have developed, it could be the match or matches of the season for the Tigers.
Some tough matches are on the schedule, like against Marsh Valley and American Falls, two teams that battled it out for the conference title a year ago and those matches will be tough both at home and on the road.
Malad is another tough rival for Aberdeen and since they play them early in the season and then on the road in the regular season finale, they will have a good opportunity to examine how their season will be early on and with a chance to clinch a good seed for the tournament at the end of the season, a chance to do so against Malad.
With a schedule that starts off with four road games, then returns home for six straight games and finishes on the road for three more games, coach Aaron Spence will have his hands full, especially keeping the troops inspired. If he can keep them on an even keel, then it could be a good year for the Tigers in 2019
The season starts Aug. 29 for the Lady Tigers and a good start will be imperative for a good season, just like it will be for all of the other teams in the conference.
Aberdeen’s schedule is as follows.
Thursday, August 29 North Fremont AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley AWAY 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 5 Snake River AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 7 Firth AWAY 11 a.m.
Tuesday, September 10 South Fremont HOME 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 12 American Falls HOME 4 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17 Malad HOME 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 19 Marsh Valley HOME 4 p.m.
Saturday, September 21 Firth HOME 11 a.m.
Tuesday, September 24 Snake River HOME 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 South Fremont AWAY 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1 American Falls AWAY 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 Malad AWAY 5 p.m.