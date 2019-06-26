BLACKFOOT — Again, the time for high school football camps is coming up fast and we need to take a quick look at two more Bingham County teams and their schedules for the 2019 season.
ABERDEEN SCHEDULE
Aberdeen will have some rebuilding to do, but with head coach Jeff Duffin at the helm, it shouldn’t be too tough of a problem. He always seems to be able to reload and keep going.
Gone will be super running machine Matthew Klassen, who rushed for a ton of yards and was fast enough to make the finals in the 100 and 200 meter sprints at the Idaho State Track Championships in May.
Like most teams in eastern Idaho, Aberdeen utilizes a form of the spread offense and tries to stop the run first on defense and that will be the plan again this year in Aberdeen.
If the Tigers can replace the speed and scoring of Klassen, they should be just fine. The schedule looks a lot like it did a year ago with the opener at home against American Falls and they Tigers should be able to handle the Beavers again. Then it’s the always tough trip to Declo to take on the perennial state title contenders who will be without Keagan Duncan, who will be lining up for Boise State this year. The third game is against North Fremont, the surprise team of a year ago and it is on the road before the Tigers get three straight games at home. If they can weather the early part of the season, it could be any kind of a year for them in 2019.
Friday, August 30, American Falls 7 pm Aberdeen
Friday, September 6 Declo 7 pm Declo
Friday, September 13 North Fremont 7 pm North Fremont
Friday, September 20 Bear Lake 7 pm Aberdeen
Friday, September 27 West Side 7 pm Aberdeen
Friday, October 11 Marsing 7 pm Aberdeen
Friday, October 18 Soda Springs 7 pm Soda Springs
Thursday, October 24 Malad 7 pm Malad
SHO-BAN SCHEDULE
The Sho-Ban Chiefs are going to give it another try in 2019. One year after not being able to field a team in the 1A Division II eight-man class, they have put together a schedule that may only be seven games in length, but should be manageable if they get enough players to come out for coach Tony Plott this year.
In 2017, they had enough players, but had some injuries that kept them from completing games. That will need to change for Plott to be successful this season. If he can get the players and find a quarterback, then the Chiefs will be just fine and probably pretty fun to watch. If he can’t, then it could be another rough year for a school that likes basketball much better than football.
Thursday, August 29, Pyramid Lake (NV) 7 pm Pyramid Lake
Friday, September 6, Rockland 4 pm Rockland
Friday, September 13, Owyhee (NV) 7 pm Sho-Ban
Friday, September 20 Watersprings 4:30 pm Watersprings
Friday, October 4 North Gem 7 pm Sho-Ban
Friday, October 11 Rockland 7 pm Sho-Ban
Friday, October 18 Watersprings 3:30 pm Clark County