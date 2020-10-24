PRESTON – The Preston Indians took full advantage of home field advantage and the celebration of Senior Night on Friday when they entertained the Snake River Panthers in snapping a four-game losing streak and beating the visitors by a final of 21-7.
Preston benefited from a 75-yard touchdown run from Charles Iverson for the Indians and Cole Harris was able to pick off Snake River’s quarterback Cole Gilbert in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
“I feel the team played well,” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “It just feels great knowing our players bring their best in the face of the unknown, whether we get to the playoffs or not. We had a couple new blocking schemes put in to help Iverson get to the outside, and we feel it worked out very well.”
Preston quarterback Brecker Knapp completed 12 of 18 passes for 167 yards to help lead a balanced attack. Knapp threw TD passes of 7 and 22 yards to Justin Inglet and Harris, respectively. The catch by Harris was on a fourth-and-goal play.
Snake River’s only score came on a touchdown pass from Cole Gilbert to Trey Poulton.
“We definitely had chances to win the game, but I thought the Preston kids were hungrier,” said Snake River coach Jeb Harrison, whose Panthers clinched a district title last week against American Falls. “They needed the win, and our kids were kind of flat.”
The Indians will now wait to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the 4A state playoffs. Snake River, which finished 3-5 (2-0 3A District 5), has a bye due to their conference championship in the South East Idaho Conference in the first round of the 3A state playoffs and will play again in two weeks, when the eight remaining teams in the bracket will be reseeded.
BEAR LAKE 20, ABERDEEN 14
MONTPELIER – The Aberdeen Tigers, who had played some of their best football against the best teams in 2A this season, North Fremont and West Side, struggled against the home standing Bear Lake Bears and will now have to wait to see if they have done enough to earn a spot in the state playoffs.
The Bears, who used the win over Aberdeen to improve their conference record to 2-1, will also wait for the selections committee to announce the playoff assignments to see whether either team will receive an at large bid to the playoffs.
The Bears scored the only points of the second half and stopped Aberdeen on a couple late drives to get a win to end the regular season.
“We finally played a full game,” Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. “We lost to Soda (last week), overlooked them, but this week the kids were prepared and stepped up and made it happen.”
Aberdeen had multiple chances to take the lead back, but fumbled away one late chance and had its last drive short-circuited by penalties.
Brody Beck and Connor Johnson ran for scores for the Tigers.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. “Bear Lake played a solid game. We made a few too many mistakes tonight and it cost us.”
Both teams finish the regular season with identical records of 4-4, although Bear Lake was 2-2 in conference play and Aberdeen was just 1-2 because the Tigers had their game against Soda Springs canceled by COVID-19.
With Aberdeen ranked No. 6 and Bear Lake No. 7 in the MaxPreps rankings going into Friday’s game, both are expected to receive at-large bids to the state playoffs, which begin this week.
Announcements of the Real Dairy Shoot-Out for the football playoffs are expected to be announced on Sunday or Monday, when the week’s games have been finalized.