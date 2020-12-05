MALAD – A pair of Bingham County teams were in action on Thursday night, with vastly different results.
The Aberdeen Lady Tigers put their unbeaten season on the line when they traveled to Malad to take on the Lady Dragons.
The Lady Tigers dominated the action, especially in the paint area where Ellie Watson scored a career-high 30 points in the Tigers’ win.
Hope Driscoll added 11 as the Lady Tigers beat the Lady Dragons 59-28.
“We got inside pretty good tonight,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “Bottom line, we just tried to keep the ball moving, get (Watson) to an edge and get her the ball, and she was scoring inside.”
Riley Dorius led Malad with 11 points, but the Dragons trailed 20-6 after the first quarter.
“We started slow,” Malad coach Ty Price said. “Usually the second quarter is the problem, today it was the first quarter. We had a couple of starters in foul trouble early, including our post player, that’s why (Watson) went off.”
The Lady Tigers were dominant from the outset, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter, outdistancing the Lady Dragons 20-16. They were able to continue the onslaught with a 17-11 second quarter.
In the third period, the Lady Tigers put the game on ice with another big quarter, outdoing the Lady Dragons 16-5 which sent the game into the Idaho Mercy Rule status where the clock runs non-stop through the fourth quarter. Both teams scored six points in the fourth period.
Aberdeen is now 5-0 on the season and holds a 1-0 conference mark and hosted Ririe of the Nuclear Conference on Saturday. Ririe brought a 4-1 record into the contest.
ABERDEEN 59, MALAD 28
Aberdeen 20 17 16 6 — 59
Malad 6 11 5 6 — 28
Aberdeen — Elizabeth Serna 5, Yasmin Ortiz 8, Courtney Phillips 3, Hope Driscoll 11, Ellie Watson 30, Vanesa Hernandez 2.
Malad — Gross 3, Brown 6, Riley Dorius 11, Green 6, Thomas 2.
LADY BOBCATS BEAT SHELLEY
In other Bingham County high school action, the Shelley Lady Russets traveled north to Rexburg to take on the Madison Lady Bobcats for the second time in two weeks and went down to defeat against the Madison squad by a final of 65-50.
The Lady Russets fell to 0-5 on the year with the loss and next faced Thunder Ridge on the road on Saturday. Thunder Ridge brought a perfect 5-0 record into the contest.