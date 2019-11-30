AMERICAN FALLS – The Lady Tigers of Aberdeen made the short 12-mile trip down Highway 39 to American Falls for a good old-fashioned rivalry game last Tuesday and came home a winner by the final score of 45-39.
“Aberdeen just proved to us that they are a pretty good team,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. “Both teams played hard and it proved once again that it is a good rivalry game. Some of their shots went in and some of ours didn’t and that was the difference in the game.”
Aberdeen has been playing a tough game of win one night, lose the next and this game just fell into the pattern that has plagued the Lady Tigers all season.
They started off the year with a close game at Firth, where the Lady Cougars sank a bucket with three seconds remaining to win. The next contest, against Salmon, resulted in a big win for the Lady Tigers.
They found out what it was like to play a 5A classification team when Thunder Ridge came to town last Saturday, and that resulted in a big win for the Lady Titans, by the final of 65-27. Next came the rivalry win against American Falls, which evens the season record at 2-2 for the Lady Tigers.
“We pretty much know what kind of a team that we have, but you have to play some tough teams in order to get better and that is why we schedule teams like Thunder Ridge and some of the 3A schools,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “You never improve if you don’t test yourselves and we don’t mind getting tested once in a while.”
Hope Driscoll led a balanced Lady Tiger attack with 12 points, while American Falls was led by Emma Barclay with 20.
Next up for the Lady Tigers will be a road game against North Fremont, which will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
American Falls will be on the road to Declo on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
ABERDEEN 45, AMERICAN FALLS 39
Aberdeen 9 10 11 15 — 45
American Falls 7 8 7 17 — 39
Aberdeen — Elizabeth Serna 7, Yasmin Ortiz 11, Courtney Phillips 5, Hope Driscoll 12, Ellie Watson 6, Vanesa Hernandez 2.
American Falls — Long 7, Fehringer 9, Hunt 3, Barclay 20.