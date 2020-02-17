SODA SPRINGS – It was a play-in game to see who would be able to participate in the 2A, District 5 boys’ basketball tournament and the loser would hang up the basketball shoes and look towards a spring sport to compete in.
The game had a very slow beginning, as both teams were establishing their defense and the offensive end suffered. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, Aberdeen held the lead, but it was only by a point at 5-4.
“We couldn’t score,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “Both teams got off to a bad start. It was a defensive struggle. That third quarter, that’s when they stretched it out to an 11-point lead.”
Soda Springs was the first team to pick things up, and they used the momentum gained in the second period to extend their halftime lead into the third and eventually to win the game by the final of 47-37.
The third period is where the Cardinals really put the screws to the Tigers, as they would put up 13 points to the Tigers’ seven points and open up a 32-21 lead and the rest was basically history.
The fourth period was pretty much a wash with Aberdeen outscoring Soda Springs by a single point, 16-15, making the final score 47-37 in favor of the Cardinals.
Soda Springs will next be in action today when they travel to West Side to open the Pirates’ venture into the South East Idaho/District 5 basketball tournament. The pirates are the top seed in the conference and will host the game beginning at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen finishes its season with a record of 4-18.
SODA SPRINGS 47, ABERDEEN 37
Aberdeen 5 9 7 16 — 37
Soda Springs 4 13 15 15 — 47
Aberdeen — Foster 2, Barrera 2, Bright 4, Rowbury 2, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 6, Wynn 7, Petersen 10, Behrend 2.
Soda Springs — Young 7, Hansen 4, Bergholm 23, McCullough 4, McWilliams 1, Sims 5.