ABERDEEN – With a scoring outburst of 59 points in their season opener and a subsequent 64-point outing against Ontario, Ore., the Aberdeen Tigers under coach Joe Ingersoll had reason to believe that they were going to be a pretty good team.
Aside from those two games, the offense has seemingly sputtered and when offense is hard to come by, you turn to defense and that is what Ingersoll and the Tigers did on Saturday when North Fremont, the state’s number one 2A team, came to town.
The problem was that the speed and quickness of the Huskies forced a lot of errors and their rebounding was more than anticipated as the Huskies took a 51-29 win over the Tigers.
“We wanted to slow them down. They fast-break a lot, they’re a very fast team,” Ingersoll said. “Defensively, we did what we wanted to do most of the time.”
Ultimately, it was the Aberdeen turnovers and North Fremont’s offensive rebounding that were a lethal combination Saturday, as the Huskies won 51-29 at Aberdeen.
The plan worked through the first quarter, as the Tigers were able to stay within a bucket at 11-9, but when the Huskies came out for the second period, their defense and fast break and offensive rebounding took over and they were able to hold the Tigers to three points while scoring 10 of their own.
The Huskies went to halftime ahead by a score of 21-12.
It didn’t get any better after halftime as the Huskies kept the pressure on, outscoring the Tigers by eight more points, 16-8, and from there, it was simply clear sailing.
The third period ended with North Fremont ahead by the score of 37-20 and the Tigers simply had no answer for the attack.
The Huskies substituted liberally throughout the final stanza, again outscoring the Tigers by a margin of 14-9 to get to the final score of 51-29.
The loss leaves the Tigers at 3-8 on the season and 0-0 in conference play. They will host Marsh Valley today with a 7 p.m. tip-off before beginning conference play on Saturday, when they will host Malad with a 7 p.m. tip-off slated.
NORTH FREMONT 51, ABERDEEN 29
North Fremont 11 10 16 14 — 51
Aberdeen 9 3 8 9 — 29
North Fremont — Hess 15, Lenz 6, Dye 2, Hill 8, Palmer 7, Shuldberg 8, Wynn 5.
Aberdeen — Foster 6, Rowbury 1, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 2, Schritter 3, Wynn 3, Petersen 8, Behrend 4.