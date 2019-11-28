ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Tigers used to be the team in the South East Idaho 2A Conference. There were some epic battles between Firth and Aberdeen and I can remember when a Tiger swished a long distance three to beat the Cougars at the buzzer in Firth’s gym.
The Cougars repaid that win with one of their own and later that spring won the state 2A title.
Aberdeen has been prominent before and the coaching staff and players are hopeful that this is the year they will regain prominence once more.
The coaching staff has assembled a pretty good looking roster on paper and where they don’t have a lot of size, they make up for it with speed and shooting.
Their conference looks tough once again, with Soda Spring and Bear Lake dominating the conversation of who will represent the district at the state tournament.
Aberdeen may take some exception to that as will West Side and Malad.
This conference could be anyone’s trophy to win or lose and it is probably more wide open than it has been in several years.
Aberdeen will get a tough test right from the start, when they travel to Firth on Thursday, Dec. 5 for a game with the Cougars. If they perform well, then the talk will start again of how good they might be and that they could be in the state finals once again with a chance to bring the blue trophy home.
I don’t know if beating Firth this early in the year will be a reason to cheer and celebrate and make reservations in Boise for the first weekend in March, but maybe, just maybe, it could be reason to start thinking that way.
Personally, I think that Aberdeen may be a year away from all of that glory, and I am pretty sure that if you ask Adams where his own team is right now he would tell you that they are a work in progress.
That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have confidence in his team, it simply means that he is cautiously optimistic about how good they are or could be this early in the season. One thing for sure, Firth is young, but has talent, so if you beat them you must qualify your win as being one accomplished with youth or with talent yourself.
The Tigers will kick things off on Tuesday, Dec. 3 with a home contest against American Falls, so get out your winter coats and support the Tigers.
Aberdeen Tigers 2019-20 basketball schedule:
Tuesday, December 3 American Falls HOME 7 p.m.
Thursday, December 5 Firth AWAY 7 p.m.
Tuesday, December 10 Raft River AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 12 North Fremont AWAY 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 14 Firth HOME 7 p.m.
Thursday, December 19 TBA (Western Idaho Tournament TBA
Friday, December 20 TBA (Western Idaho Tournament TBA
Saturday, December 21 TBA (Western Idaho Tournament TBA
Saturday, January 4 American Falls AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 7 Marsh Valley AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 11 North Fremont HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14 Marsh Valley HOME 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 18 Malad HOME 7 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22 West Side HOME 7 p.m.
Friday, January 24 Bear Lake AWAY 7 p.m.
Tuesday, January 28 Raft River HOME 7 p.m.
Thursday, January 30 Soda Springs AWAY 7 p.m.
Wednesday, February 5 Malad AWAY 7 p.m.
Friday, February 7 Bear Lake HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 11 West Side AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 13 Soda Springs HOME 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 15 District Tournament TBA TBA
through February 27
Thursday, March 5 State Tournament TBA TBA
through March 7 State Tournament TBA TBA