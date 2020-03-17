KIMBERLY – The Aberdeen track team, traditionally a very strong program, traveled to Kimberly to open the 2020 track and field season, but only took a small contingent of athletes to compete.
This happened just days before the 2020 season was suspended by the Idaho High School Activities Association, so it is very difficult to get a real grip on how good the program could even be this season.
To add to the confusion, the Tigers did not take a complete team to the Kimberly meet, so things will have to wait until the suspended season is restarted after April 6, if indeed it is restarted.
In a field of 18 boys’ and girls’ teams, the Tigers finished in ninth place on the boys’ side of things, while the girls finished up in ninth place as well.
Missing from the team this year was sophomore Yasmin Ortiz, who suffered a torn ligament, and was coming off a season where she was a contender for four medals at the state championships. We will be forced to wait another year before we will be able to see the Yasmanian Devil in action once again.
Here are the boys’ team totals from Kimberly:
Kimberly 115.5
Filer 75.0
Gooding 73.0
Bear Lake 49.5
Teton 42.0
Declo 34.5
Soda Springs 32.5
Buhl 33.5
Aberdeen 33.0
Homedale 31.5
Wendell 30.5
Grace 23.0
Carey 21.0
South Fremont 16.5
Snake River 13.0
Rockland 7.5
Oakley 7.0
Camas County 3.0
Here are the girls’ team totals from Kimberly:
Kimberly 92.0
Bear Lake 79.0
Oakley 68.0
Filer 58.5
Declo 55.5
Teton 37.0
Buhl 32.0
Soda Springs 31.0
Aberdeen 28.0
Gooding 27.0
South Fremont 27.0
Rockland 21.0
Wendell 21.0
Carey 20.5
Homedale 16.0
Camas County 15.5
Snake River 10.0
Grace 4.0
Aberdeen Tiger boys who placed in Kimberly:
100 Meters
36. Jesus Guillen 12.60
800 Meters
16. Ricky Ramos 2:28.19
3200 Meters
10. Cole Pratt 11;41.90
110 Meter Hurdles
9. Seth Hall 19.28
Shot Put
3. Jack Behrend 43-04
4. Carson Wynn 42-02
Discus
4. Jack Behrend 122-02
5. Carson Wynn 115-08
Pole Vault
2. Payton Foster 12-06
High Jump
4. Seth Hall 5-08
Long Jump
8. Marshall Elliott 18-07.25
Aberdeen Tiger girls who placed at Kimberly:
100 Meters
5, Liliana Ortiz 13.59
7. Courtney Phillips 13.84
3200 Meters
26. Whitney Park 17:43.00
100 Meter Hurdles
10. Hope Driscoll 18.13
Shot Put
5. Larissa Carrillo 31-00
Discus
3. Larissa Carrillo 97-08
High Jump
3. Courtney Phillips 4-08
Long Jump
6. Ellie Watson 14-04
7. Emerita Carrillo 14-02
8. Grace Wright 14-00