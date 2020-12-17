ROCKLAND – The Aberdeen Tigers made the trip into Rockland with one thing on their mind, picking up a win against a tough team. They ended up sinking a last second foul shot to post the win over Rockland by the final of 64-63.
“From our end, we shot really well in the first half and that allowed us to keep up with them,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “They’re a veteran team, they’re well-coached and they’ve been through the state tournament. We needed all the cushion we could get in those last two minutes.”
After nabbing a few turnovers late in the game, Rockland’s Braden Permann, who scored a game-high 31 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt and knocked down two of the free throws to tie the game at 63. With under 40 seconds left, Aberdeen got the ball back. The Tigers missed two straight shots but got both rebounds.
“It gets tipped out to Cory Rowbury with 1.4 seconds left,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “He goes up and one of my guys comes over and fouls him. He hit one of them and the Bulldogs lost by one.”
Aside from Permann’s big night, stats were almost even across the board between the Bulldogs and Tigers. And, for Neal, that’s a positive.
“For us to compete with a big 2A team like that says a lot about the boys,” he said. “Not backing down. Wanting to fight. They battled, it was back-and-forth all night long. It was a game of runs and it came down to the last possession.”
Next up for the Tigers will be another road trip, this time to Raft River on Thursday, December 17 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
ABERDEEN 64, ROCKLAND 63
Aberdeen 23 14 9 11 — 64
Rockland 15 18 11 19 — 63
Aberdeen — Cory Rowbury 19, Justus Bright 17, Marshall Elliot 8, Seth Hall 8, Brody Beck 7, Jonny Valeriano 3, Taylor Potts 2.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 31, Bri. Permann 13, Farr 7, Jensen 5, W. Matthews 5, Parish 2.