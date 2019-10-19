BLACKFOOT – It was a mixed bag of results with the three remaining Bingham County football teams that saw action on Friday.
The Sho-Ban Chiefs were on the road to Clark County for a rematch of a game with Clark-Watersprings earlier this season, a game that the Clark-Watersprings team won 60-0.
The young, upstart Cougars of Firth were on the road against North Fremont for a game that would in all likelihood determine the Nuclear Conference champion.
The Aberdeen Tigers would be on the road at Soda Springs to try and get their foot in the door of the discussion for a playoff berth in the 2A state playoffs.
Clark-Watersprings 74, Sho-Ban 8
As expected, the Chiefs were no match for Clark-Watersprings on Friday. It was a good thing for the Chiefs to complete the season, even if they were 0-6 in the process. It was the first year back after a three-year absence and the Chiefs simply haven’t got enough time on the field to be much of a presence defensively. On offense, they did show some signs of being able to get the ball up and down the field and score, so some work in the off-season on tackling and some different defensive packages will improve things in that area. Rebuilding a team is never an easy thing to do and it can’t just be done in a single season. The Chiefs showed some promise at times, but they can now turn their attention to basketball for the winter.
North Fremont 28, Firth 13
For a team that has a ton of freshmen and sophomores on the roster, the Firth Cougars are a tough bunch to beat. Just ask North Fremont, who has been rolling along, scoring points by the bushel full, and dominating play in the 2A ranks. The Huskies have had only one close call all season long and it was a 16-14 win over Teton, a 3A team. They have steamrolled 2A competition all season, but not Firth.
Firth has shown all season that they were a pretty good team, and their now 3-4 overall record was not indicative of their talent and ability. They have guts and they just keep coming at you and they use their speed very well. This is a team of the future that is playing like the future is today.
They will be heard from in the playoffs and they will guarantee their spot with a win over West Jefferson if they haven’t already secured it.
Aberdeen 28, Soda Springs 14
Aberdeen has apparently shaken off whatever it was that was bothering them the past several weeks as they have now won two straight games and climbed back into the playoff scenario. They made the trip to Soda Springs and took care of business on Friday night, with a solid win over the Cardinals. That makes their conference record 1-2 and they are in a tie for third place with Malad. It just so happens that the Tigers will face off with the Dragons in the season finale next week and it could come down to a winner-take-all for a spot in the playoffs. If that is actually the case, you would have to like the Tigers’ chances since they seem to have the ship righted and things rolling in the right direction.