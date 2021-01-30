MONTPELIER – The Aberdeen Lady Tigers are looking more and more like a state tournament team as they continue to stroll along in the South East Idaho Conference in girls’ basketball, undefeated and knocking off contenders with each and every game.
On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers took another step toward the top seed in the South East Idaho Conference/District 5, 2A tournament by topping Bear Lake by the score of 61-49.
With the win, Aberdeen moved its record to 13-5 on the season and a perfect 7-0 in conference play which has them standing high atop the conference standings, clear of West Side and the other teams in the conference.
Not only do the Lady Tigers play defense, they have a very balanced offense and the combination of the two can be devastating to the other conference members.
“It is never easy to go into Bear Lake and win. We were glad we could compete with them down there,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “We were able to get inside on them early, then we started hitting some outside shots. Once we got that going, it sealed our win.”
The Tigers had five scorers record more than eight points, led by a game-high 21 points from Ellie Watson.
“It was pretty balanced scoring — and that’s been the great thing about our team,” Driscoll said. “Ellie Watson was our scorer because there was a hole down low and we just kept feeding her the ball.”
Aberdeen closed out the regular season with a road game at Soda Springs Friday.
ABERDEEN 61, BEAR LAKE 49
Aberdeen 12 18 15 16 — 61
Bear Lake 9 18 11 11 — 49
Aberdeen — Ellie Watson 21, Courtney Phillips 11, Yasmin Ortiz 9, Hope Driscoll 8, Emma Watson 8, Elizabeth Serna 4.
Bear Lake — Hennick 9, Humphreys 8, Kelsey 8, Parker 7, Skinner 6, Johnson 6, Crane 3, Sharp 2.