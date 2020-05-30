ABERDEEN – When talking to Aberdeen High School cowboy Martin Law, you immediately are taken by the calm demeanor and sense of confidence that he exudes.
Law is a true cowboy, in every sense of the word, from his chosen path in life as a ranch cowboy to his fun events of saddle bronc riding in the District 4 High School Rodeo to the way he presented himself in the recent Aberdeen graduation parade, in an old ranch pickup truck with a stock saddle on one rear fender and a bronc riding saddle on the other rear fender.
Law can put on a show, that is for sure.
Law has not been a rodeo cowboy all that long, participating in rodeo action only since his sophomore year in high school.
One of his fondest memories is that of his first ride. He remembers the “Little Red” horse that he got on the back of and when the ride ended some eight seconds later, not only had he ridden his first, live bronc, he did it in style, with a point-earning ride.
He still remembers the smile on his face, thinking that this wasn’t so tough, and he did it without ever having been on a practice ride in his life.
“To have been able to get that first ride under my belt was a big thing,” Law said. “I had thought of riding before, but it is always something new to give it a try without even having a practice ride. It was special and something that I will always remember.”
Law has come a long way since that first ride. He was sitting atop the standings in the District 4 saddle bronc event with a total of 10 points after the first three performances of the rodeo.
In the first two performances, not a single one of he cowboys entered in the event were able to sustain an eight-second ride. Law took those lessons and came through in the third performance to claim a score of 51 points. That score was good enough to get him the win and to make him the target for the other cowboys to shoot for as the district rodeo continues through June 6 at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. He is alone on the top and they say that it can be lonely at the top, but he knows that the other cowboys will come gunning for him before it is all over.
“This district is just too tough to sit back and rest on your laurels,” Law said. “I know that the other riders, especially Josh Dobbins and Wyatt Warren, are way too good to ignore. They will be coming after me so I have to keep riding my best to keep the lead.”
Law is more than just a rodeo cowboy. He actually works as a ranch hand and ranch cowboy for a living.
He has spent summers working on family ranches, but is now branching out and has been hired to help manage the cattle at Meadow View, in Island Park. Meadow View is a ranch for kids and his primary job will be handling the cattle, ensuring their well being and health and keeping them happy and healthy.
“To be able to work in a field that I enjoy and be able to do it right out of high school is pretty special,” Law said. “I am pretty blessed so far in life and I know that I will enjoy this summer a whole lot.”
It also plays into another of his dreams and aspirations for the rest of his life and that is getting out to be able to see the rest of the country.
“I think that it would be great to see the different kinds of ranches around the country, see how it is done in other parts of the United States,” Law said. “I know that things are different depending on where you are at. Ranching is different everywhere you go and they raise different kinds of breeds and such, so it would be neat to see how it’s done.”
If traveling is what Law wants, then he definitely has chosen the right profession, there will lots of places that he can go and see how it is done.
In the movies, you often see the rodeo cowboy end up with the girl before the end of the show, but for now, it hasn’t happened for Martin.
“I like to say that I am conducting interviews with a lot of the girls that I meet,” Law said. “That is mostly just a line, but you never know, you can find the best relationships by accident sometimes.”
For now, Martin is just doing what he likes best, getting up on a horse and moving the cattle around or on the weekends, getting on a wild horse and trying to ride the hair off of him in search of that shiny buckle.
The rest is just dreams and aspirations as he makes his mark and way in the world.
Martin Law is definitely a cowboy. A championship winning cowboy is just a matter of time for him now.
You can catch Martin Law in action at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds during the rest of the 2020 District 4 High School Rodeo with action on Friday night at 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. through June 6.
