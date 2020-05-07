BLACKFOOT – When local football coaching legend Stan Buck announced his retirement from the Blackfoot Broncos football team, a frantic search began to find his replacement.
Whenever a coach of Stan Buck’s stature leaves a program, everyone knows that a replacement is likely to have an impossible task and you just try to plug in someone who will try to continue in the ways of the leaving leader and that strength and moral character will be the key attributes of the person who is asked to take over.
After an exhaustive search that included a number of candidates, both local and national, the Broncos have found their man and he is none other than Jerrod Ackley. Ackley will be moving to the Bingham County area from Austin, Texas, and should be in the Blackfoot area in time to plan and organize several football camps for the summer.
Ackley’s football roots run deep, starting from before he became a player through his high school and college years and into coaching after graduation.
Ackley grew up in Simila, Colo., where his childhood best friend’s father was the high school football coach. From a young age, he seized the opportunity to be the ball boy, and later advanced to team manager before playing his first two years of high school football there.
He moved to Idaho for his junior and senior years and he played at American Falls High School.
“I have always had a love for the game,” he stated.
Ackley’s coaching career began in Soda Springs and he soon felt the pull to bigger and better things and in order to advance his coaching career, he decided to make the move to the Florida area where he served as an offensive coordinator before accepting a head coaching job of a 5A program. That led to a runner-up placing in the state playoffs, losing the championship by a single point, 21-20.
From there, the Ackleys were on the move once again, closer to his Idaho roots and a position as an assistant coach in Austin, Texas. While there, he won the first state championship of his career acting as the wide receivers coach.
During his coaching career, he has coached five players currently in the National Football League and has a sixth that recently signed with the New York Jets.
Ackley has coached four high school All-American players as well.
Ackley is excited to take over a program with such a rich tradition and history and has plans of cultivating and refining an already working program at Blackfoot. He wants to take the program to the next level and hopes to take the program back to the championship game.
He wants to start football camps that will involve Peewee or Grid Kid-aged players that will start learning the program he will be leading at BHS. He also has plans of other camps during the summer where other players can get some extra practice in in preparation for the season ahead. Ackley hopes to have a working skill position camp planned and ready for the middle of summer.
Ackley comes to Blackfoot with plans of embracing the football culture and hopes of picking up where Buck left off.
“We have to grow together as a team. It’s all about the team more than the individual and we will take it one game at a time,” Ackley concluded.
Ackley is a father, a husband, a teacher, and a coach. He took time off during the infant years of his most recent son’s childhood before returning to win an undefeated championship in 5A football at Cedar Park High School near Austin, Texas.
He has been involved in coaching since 1992 and fell in love with Blackfoot when he student taught at Blackfoot High School as a teacher, his specialization is around social studies, U.S. history and government. Both of these classes are required for the students to graduate high school.
Ackley has known BHS Principal Roger Thomas for a long time. Thomas even coached Ackley’s two younger brothers when he was at American Falls.
His two brothers, Cade and Ryan, are coaches as well. Cade coaches the defensive line at Mountain View High School in the Treasure Valley while Ryan coaches the linebackers of the JV program at Highland.
Ackley is happy to be moving back to the Blackfoot area where he has family close by. His mother lives in Pocatello along with some of his wife’s family.