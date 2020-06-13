BLACKFOOT – They are expected to have a smile on their faces at all times. They are well-dressed and usually have a sash across the front of their western shirts and a crown on their stylish cowboy hats.
They are prominent at each and every rodeo and they are sometimes what fans go to see. They are the queens of the rodeo and they are just as important as any rough stock rider or barrel racer around and many of them will also be competitors as well as representing their rodeo as a spokesperson and representative.
When it comes to District 4, there is a three-time representative as queen and she comes with all the credentials that a great representative should have.
“I have been competing in queen contests since I was five years old,” Ada Poulter said. “It had become a way of life I guess, although I was prepared to let someone else have a try at it this year.”
When no one else applied for the position, Ada was ready to step in and represent the district in any way that she could. It wasn’t that she didn’t want to be the queen, she just thought that it was somebody else’s turn. It also wasn’t that she couldn’t compete at the next level, she has and she has done so admirably.
“It is kind of funny, because I really thought that I had a great chance to be the Idaho State High School Finals queen and just missed a year ago,” Poulter said. “I ended up as the first runner-up and went to nationals and represented Idaho and completed all of the duties that are required of the queens and their attendants.”
What most fans of rodeo don’t realize is the number of duties that the queens have to perform, perform flawlessly, and never miss a day. There are no sick days or call-in days when it comes to a rodeo queen. Things have to be done and they have to be done on time and flawlessly.
“I am responsible for getting the sponsors flags to the rodeos in District 4,” Poulter said. “It has to be done, can’t be missed and once there, they have to be sorted and set up for the flag carriers to take out into the arena. It isn’t something that can be forgotten or missed. It just has to be perfect because so much depends on those sponsors each and every year.”
In addition to the flag duty, the queens are responsible for getting the score sheets and judges’ sheets to the judges and the secretary who compiles all of the information for publication. They have to be done in a timely manner and they have to be checked to ensure that they are accurate. You can’t lose one or misplace one or skip an event.
This stuff is incredibly important and must be done in order for the correct contestants to be credited with their points for event wins and eventually the all-around cowboy and cowgirl awards as well. There is a lot on the line for those contestants with all of the scholarship money that is available in the sport of high school rodeo.
“We all divide up the duties of flag carrying and score sheets so that we can all do our own events as well,” Poulter said. “With so much going on, it is important to do all that you can and still leave time for your own events and for some down time as well so that you don’t get too mentally stressed.”
One of the things that probably misses the eyes of the fans themselves is that the queens are also contestants. Many of them are some of the top contestants in their specialties, whether it be barrel racing, pole bending, or goat tying.
In Poulter’s case, she is a state finals qualifier in both cow cutting and reined cow horse events and has also competed in breakaway roping, goat tying, and barrel racing. To say the least, Poulter is a very busy cowgirl at each and every high school rodeo she attends.
Poulter had given a lot of though to skipping the District 4 Rodeo Queen competition for this year and mainly concentrate on the Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho competition instead. When that contest was canceled due to COVID-19 and when no one else signed up for the District 4 competition, she already had the paperwork filled out so she submitted it and was named queen for the third straight time.
As some of the advisors have said, “Ada has done an exceptional job and is involved in everything that we do. Without her, a lot of what we do wouldn’t get done.”
Poulter is nearing the end of her reign as the District 4 Rodeo Queen. She will be a senior this fall at Marsh Valley High School in Arimo and as such, she has run out of eligibility for the position. There will be a new queen in District 4 next year and the excellent job that Ada has done will be greatly missed.
“I will miss not being the queen, but hopefully I will move on to bigger and greater challenges in rodeo,” Poulter said. “I just hope that I have done a job that will show the newcomers what is expected and what they will need to do to keep the tradition alive.”
Ada began her competition for that position on Saturday, when the queen contestants began their competition with the horsemanship portion of the event in Blackfoot. The results of the competition will be announced on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the queen coronation. That coronation will follow a week of duties and trials and tribulations as well as the events that many of the queen competitors will have been involved with all week long.