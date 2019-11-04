Addison Trent, sophomore middle blocker

FIRTH – Firth High School sophomore Addison Trent burst onto the athletic scene last spring during the track season. She grew a bit over the summer and has developed into a tall, lanky, athletic lioness as proven during the later part of the season.
She initially didn't make the starting varsity team, but was going to be used as a substitute by coach Elda Park. That motivated the young middle blocker into rapid improvement to become part of the elite team at Firth.
“I was a bit motivated when I didn't make the first cut for the varsity,” Trent said. “I knew that I was good enough, I just had to work a bit harder because it wasn't going to be given to me.”
Work she did and before the team was in the middle of the streak that would carry them to the state title, Trent had become a valued part of the varsity that was one of the tallest teams in the Nuclear Conference, and one of the most athletic teams in the conference.
“I just kept practicing hard and playing hard and when I started to get some playing time, I tried to make the most of it,” Trent said. “The more opportunities that I got, the better I began to play and the more that I got to play. It all just came together. I think that we have a very good nucleus for next year and I want to be part of another championship team.”
With a pair of sophomores in Addison Trent and Brooklyn Clayson roaming the court and defending the middle of the net each and every night, the Firth Lady Cougars should be the team to beat when the teams start practicing next August.