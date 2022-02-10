SHELLEY – The latest Bingham County high school athlete to put their name on a the dotted line and commit to play for a university is the multi-talented Alexis Leckington of Shelley High School.
Leckington put her name on a letter of intent to attend Utah State Eastern University in Price, with the intent of playing volleyball at the school.
“I love the coaches, the players and the program,” Leckington said. “The fact that I will have a chance to play right away is something that I feel only enhances the program in my eyes.”
Leckington brings with her a whole basket full of credentials including being a multi-year player at Shelley High School in a couple of sports, volleyball and basketball, and being a three-time first team all-conference player in the High Country Conference as an outside hitter.
She is alsoi the reigning Miss Russet, a scholarship program for young ladies in the Shelley area that focuses its attention on the annual Spud Days celebration.
“I am very blessed to be a member of this community,” Leckington said. “I have gained a lot and it is a great place to be raised. I wouldn't have it any other way.”
Leckington is from the family of parents Shawn and Denise Leckington, whose six children -- five boys and Alexis -- have all been athletes at the school, including older brothers Bryon and Chad who recently were starting quarterbacks on the football team that brought home trophies for the school and went on from there. All of their children have graduated with honors from high school and have been fortunate to parlay their athletic skills and academic prowess to provide scholarship money toward college.
“I couldn't be prouder of our kids, who have excelled in areas of life,” Shawn and Denise Leckington echoed in comments. “We have been blessed to have great kids who have used club sports and high school sports to attain a certain level of proficiency to allow them many opportunities in life.”
Leckington expects to study cosmetology at Utah State Eastern and earn a degree so she might be able to open her own shop someday.
“I have to report for practice and training on Aug. 1 to the campus in Price, Utah,” Leckington said. “I will probably get there a couple of weeks early so that I can get used the area and the town, but I am really looking forward to it.
Leckington has received rave endorsements from her coaches, teachers and administration as to what she has meant to the volleyball program and is currently sporting a black eye received in a recent basketball game with Skyline High School in the district tournament.
“Alexis has a zest for life that she spreads among her teammates and shares that with everyone she comes in contact with,” said coach Leckington of the Shelley volleyball program. “She is a natural born leader and makes all of those around her better by her example when she plays.”
Alexis also carries a near 4.0 grade point average and has a number of scholarships she has earned.
“I think that I have a couple of 'B's' mixed in there, but mostly 'A's',” Leckington said. “I think of myself as a good student and a hard worker, so we will start with that when I get to Utah State Eastern.”