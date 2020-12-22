IDAHO FALLS – An all-area volleyball team has been put together with candidates from up and down the eastern part of Idaho into a team of all-stars that would likely be the dream of any area college coach with their ability and mental aspects of the game and future potential.
As far as Bingham County players, there are several of note that were honored with their selection to this team.
Kiley Mecham, the Nuclear Conference Player of the Year, was honored with a Second Team selection for her outstanding play, not only during the 2020 campaign but for four years of dedication to the Firth volleyball program. During that time, the Firth Lady Cougars won three district championships and a state championship and qualified for the state 2A tournament.
From Blackfoot, the Honorable Mention portion of this team has Elliott Wehrle, a middle blocker, named to the team. An all-conference player for the High Country Conference, Wehrle’s play helped the Blackfoot Lady Broncos show a lot of improvement over the past year and they will be a team to watch in the year to come. Wehrle’s play was so good, it was tough to keep her off the first or second team in this selection, but she is one to watch as the junior star will be back for her senior year and the team in Blackfoot will likely be built around her ability.
From Shelley comes another Honorable Mention player in Alexis Leckington, a junior outside hitter that has been starring at Shelley for a while. She helped to lead the Lady Russets to a state tournament bid this year and will be a prominent player again next season when volleyball gears up for another run through the fall in gyms all around eastern Idaho. The consummate team player, Leckington makes all of those around her on the team better and that is the kind of player a coach loves to have on the team. With her in the line-up, the Lady Russets almost snuck up and won a district title this year, but second was good enough with the play-in game for them to qualify for state this year and bigger and better things are ahead for Leckington and the Lady Russets in the future.
This team was made up of players from all classifications in eastern Idaho.
First team
Paige Clark, Thunder Ridge sr. setter/right side
THE PLAYER: A Montana commit, Clark developed into one of the best all-around players in Eastern Idaho. In her final high school season, Clark registered 431 kills on a .300 hitting percentage, 380 assists, 61 aces, 225 digs and 77 blocks. Her 6-foot-1 frame helped her represent an imposing block, and her volleyball savvy helped her push Thunder Ridge to its second straight appearance at the 5A state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “I think she’s kind of known for her setting, but she can terminate a ball also. That was probably what hurt us the most when we played against them.” — Madison coach Meranda Maestas
Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem sr. outside hitter
THE PLAYER: If you want to understand how Sugar-Salem won every set in 3A competition and swept its way to a state championship this season, meet Katie Miller. Just a junior, Miller tallied nearly three aces per match and represented the head of the Diggers’ attack, recording a 47% kill percentage.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s, hands down, one of the best high school volleyball players I’ve coached… It was so fun to watch her play confident, and push the limits of what we thought she could do and what she thought she could do. She’s one of those players that doesn’t cap out. She always thinks she can do better.” — Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson
Mariah Jardine, Bonneville sr. opposite hitter
THE PLAYER: Jardine’s role this season could hardly have been different from that of last season. In 2019, Jardine and five decorated seniors secured the 4A state championship. In 2020, she was the team’s only senior, tasked with guiding a roster that included five underclassmen. Jardine totaled 486 kills, 62 aces, 61 blocks and 252 digs, helping the Bees take third place at state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “I remember one time we played them. It was a tighter set. I remember looking across the court and watching her turn to her teammates and say, ‘OK, calm down. Go back to your basics, and let’s kick this in gear.’ I was so impressed with that comment — that she could go from playing on the team she played for in the past, and stepping very easily and obviously filling that leadership within a season.” — Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem, sr. middle blocker
THE PLAYER: Miller may have spearheaded Sugar-Salem’s offense, but Fillmore anchored its defense. Not only did she finish the state championship season with a 43% kill ratio, but she averaged 6.2 blocks per set, turning opponents’ attacks to dust. The Diggers may not have repeated as 3A state champions without first-team all-state pick Fillmore’s combination of timely offense and staunch defense.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She’s been an asset for our team for three years… She is such a dynamic force on the front line.” — Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson
Kinley Kerbs, Madison soph. setter
THE PLAYER: Kerbs and Madison were dealt a deeply unfortunate hand early in the season, when senior Charity Wilson and junior Maddi Wilcox went down with season-ending injuries. Still, Kerbs logged 1,083 assists to pair with 61 aces, 77 kills and 296 digs, making her an effective setter even in the absence of her best hitters. It doesn’t hurt that the Bobcats ended the season with a win, taking down Eagle in the 5A state consolation match.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “If you ask any coach that knows what they’re talking about, they want a setter that has good location with the ball when they’re setting you, and they want a setter that makes good decisions, and she does both of those things really, really well. I really like Kinley.” — Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine
Aspen Anderson, Bonneville fr. libero
THE PLAYER: One of The Post Register’s first freshmen selected to the all-area volleyball first team, Anderson posted 523 digs and 47 aces, helping Bonneville pile up a 34-11 record and third-place finish at the 4A state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Hard to rattle. Just a solid, chill kid in the back row, which is what you want out of a libero. You don’t want a hot-head, emotional kid back there… Her serve-receive is solid. A quieter kid, but I can see her growing into that position more.” — Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade
Second team
Kiley Mecham, Firth senior OH: Mecham was a staple for Firth all season long, totaling 292 kills this season, including a season-best 24 in the Cougars’ loss to West Jefferson in the 2A District 6 tournament title game.
Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville freshman S: Bonneville may have been young this season, but Kofe played beyond her freshman inexperience, carding 1,089 assists and 268 digs to match.
Makiya Bond, Thunder Ridge senior S/RS: An irreplaceable part of a Thunder Ridge team that advanced to the 5A state tournament (albeit only to go 0-2) for the second straight year, Bond finished with 576 assists, 233 digs and 90 kills.
Kendel Hone, Thunder Ridge L/OH: Coaches raved about the volleyball smarts of Hone, Thunder Ridge’s libero/outside hitter combo player who completed the season with 318 digs, 275 kills and 70 aces.
Mariya Hoffner, North Fremont S/OH: One of the best, most athletic setters in the area, Hoffner impressed nearly every coach she played against, helping North Fremont stay afloat in what turned into a challenging season.
Bethany Hunt, Madison jr. MB: Hunt filled in beautifully for injured middle blocker Maddi Wilcox, representing a big reason why the Bobcats persevered and ended the season with a victory over Eagle in the 5A consolation match.
Honorable mention
Cassidy Bowden, Rigby sr. L; Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge sr. MB; Elliott Wehrle, Blackfoot jr. MB; Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem jr. OH; Scotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem jr. L; Hailey Hararis, Sugar-Salem jr. S; Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem jr. MB; Alexis Leckington, Shelley jr. OH; Taryn Chapman, Skyline sr. OH; Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson sr. L; Cambree Hall, West Jefferson jr. MB; Sarina Rios, Watersprings sr. MH; Jessica Merkle, Watersprings sr. S; Trinity Seefried, Mackay jr. OH