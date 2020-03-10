BLACKFOOT – To accompany the All-Bingham County girls’ basketball team, here are the selections for the boys’ complement to that selection process.
The staff at the Bingham County Chronicle got together and decided on the team’s selections based upon contributions on a year-long basis toward the accomplishments of the teams from Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River.
The player of the year once again will be a member of the first team, and not just an extra position created to get more players on a team. The team game of basketball is a five-player team with substitutes and this will be the basis for this team and any others that may follow down the road.
So here it is, the 2020 All-Bingham County boys’ basketball team:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Reece Robinson, Blackfoot High School, guard. What can you say about the year that Reece Robinson had playing for Blackfoot? Most nights, he was the leading scorer, but he was much more than that as he was the team leader. He was prominent on defense and offense and if you had to pick one player out of all the players in Bingham County, you would start with Robinson to build a team around. He could handle the ball, run the court on the fast break, pull up and shoot the three-pointer and drive to the hoop, draw a foul and drive the bigger players nuts with his ability.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bob Coombs, Snake River High School. I think when it was all said and done, Coombs got more out of his team in 2020 than anyone could have expected him to get. When you consider that he lost his best player before the season started, and was able to coach and rebuild on the fly and get his players to believe in themselves, he did a magnificent job of coaching. He made it to the state tournament once again, something that he takes pride in accomplishing each year, came home with a consolation championship trophy, another great accomplishment, and while there, gave a coaching clinic on how to overcome a 15-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining in a game to force an overtime and come away with a win, just when most people felt the game was over.
Bingham County Boys’ First Team
Reece Robinson, Blackfoot High School, guard. Not much else to say that hasn’t been said about Robinson. He was the most valuable player in the county and a player that anyone around eastern Idaho would love to have on their team.
Treyton Young, Snake River High School, guard. Young had a great senior year for the Panthers. He was the team leader and always seemed to be in the middle of things that were happening on the floor. He worked on and developed a very dependable three-point shot, could drive the lane and force the issue against much bigger players, often took the toughest defensive assignment, even against larger players, and led the team until he was exhausted, rest a couple of minutes and be right back on the floor once again. He played through injuries and was a player that the rest of his team looked up to on and off the floor.
Jace Erickson, Firth High School, guard. Jace had a solid senior year as one of only two seniors on the Firth squad, who lost a state play-in game to end their season. The starting quarterback on the Cougars’ football team, Erickson is just a good athlete and when coach Scott Adams made the decision to return to the sidelines, Erickson was the guy who he turned to as the team leader and Erickson responded in a great way.
The leading scorer on the team who could hit the three-point shot, handle the ball and pass with great efficiency. Erickson will be the one player that the Cougars will miss greatly when they return to the hardwood for the 2020-21 season.
Braxton Miskin, Shelley High School, forward. Miskin made great strides during the season for coach Wally Foster and the Russets during the season. A bit of an afterthought at the start of the year, Miskin gradually took the team over and was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Russets. A better than average passer, Miskin made himself more valuable once it became apparent to the rest of the team that he would dish the ball back outside for an open three-point shot as defenses collapsed around him. Miskin will be a big part of the Russets next season as he will be surrounded by several sophomores from 2020 who will work to make the Russets a contender in the very near future.
Taedyn Jacobsen, Firth High School, post. With the Cougars rebuilding their team under Adams, it became increasingly obvious that Jacobsen was the go-to guy on the inside. With a lot of shooters from the outside, Jacobsen became the most dependable post player that Adams had and became the player that everyone else looked to in order to keep the defenses honest and to score the needed points to be competitive. As the year progressed, Jacobsen also became the team’s best rebounder and defender on the interior and as a junior, was a player that the team will be able to count on next year as they begin their quest for another Nuclear Conference championship.
All-Bingham County Boys’ second team
Carter Layton, Blackfoot High School, guard, forward, post. Layton was inserted soon after the season started, mainly because he was able to play any number of positions for the Broncos. He could defend players considerably taller than he was and could step out and nail a three-pointer. He was also the team’s best rebounder and was as mobile as any player the Broncos had. With his all-around ability, Layton was a valuable piece of the puzzle as the Broncos claimed their first district title in a number of years and helped the Broncos advance on to the state championships in the Treasure Valley.
Noah Watt, Snake River High School, guard. Although he started a few games during the regular season, Watt became the go-to guy off the bench for his instant offense. One of the best three-point shooters in the county, Watt developed his ball handling skills to where he could also drive the lane and although he spotted from a few inches to as much as a foot or more to the taller players around him, he could get to the basket and more often than not, draw the foul as well. He has continued to work on his passing skills, which only adds to the total package. While he will never be counted on as a rebounder because of his size, Watt can play defense and his offensive ability makes him a player that is necessary on each and every team around.
Isaiah Thomas, Blackfoot High School, guard. Thomas moved into the starting lineup for the Broncos and played the point the second half of the season. That maneuver by coach Cody Shelley allowed his offense to open up and be more productive overall. Thomas was also an added threat from the outside and could hit the three ball and drive to the hoop. He also gave the Broncos more defense on a team that needed help in that area. Thomas is an all-around athlete and will likely letter in three sports this season, and that athleticism helped tremendously as he had a very good year of playing basketball for the Broncos.
Tomy Bradshaw, Shelley High School, guard. When Bradshaw was moved into the starting lineup, he gave the Russets something they didn’t have beforehand and that was a player on the point that could get the ball to the open man on a consistent basis. Never one to look for his shot first, he was always on the lookout for the open guy and that allowed the Russets to begin scoring points and make a move to be closer to their rivals when playing in the High Country Conference. Bradshaw will never be confused with a Magic Johnson or a John Stockton, but he did what he did very well and when he was in the game, the Russets became a threat to win each game.
Jayce Peterson, Aberdeen High School, post. On a team that would struggle the whole season, Peterson was the one player that coach Joe Ingersoll could count on to be there each and every game and give his all for his team. Peterson may not have been able to put up 20 or 25 points on a given night, but he would give his team eight, 10, or 12 and grab a handful of rebounds and plug the middle the best he could defensively. His effort was always there and sometimes that is more important than the flashy player who can score 20 or more but doesn’t help his team nearly as much.
Honorable Mention All-Bingham County Team
Michael Ibarra, Snake River High School, guard
T J Lama, Sho-Ban High School, guard
Javis Friday, Sho-Ban High School, guard
Cody Anderson, Snake River High School, forward
Jett Shelley, Blackfoot High School, guard
Canon Carpenter, Firth High School, guard
Athan Blonquist, Firth High School, post